Anna Profile Pic.jpg

Anna Koenig is a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications at Lovejoy ISD. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in curriculum and assessment from Texas A&M University in College Station and her Masters in Mid-Management Administration from the University of North Texas, as well as her superintendent certificate. In the last 30 years, she has served as a teacher, administrator, and managing director in Irving ISD and Frisco ISD.  This past spring, she joined Lovejoy ISD. Koenig and her husband, Mike reside in Frisco and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends. 

How did you become a part of Lovejoy ISD?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments