Anna Koenig is a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications at Lovejoy ISD. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in curriculum and assessment from Texas A&M University in College Station and her Masters in Mid-Management Administration from the University of North Texas, as well as her superintendent certificate. In the last 30 years, she has served as a teacher, administrator, and managing director in Irving ISD and Frisco ISD. This past spring, she joined Lovejoy ISD. Koenig and her husband, Mike reside in Frisco and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
How did you become a part of Lovejoy ISD?
I grew up in Farmersville which isn’t far from here and I love the feel of a small town. It was a place where everyone knew everyone and people took care of each other. Before coming to Lovejoy ISD, I had been part of the Frisco Independent School District for over 20 years. When I started there, it had less than 3,500 students. I wanted to return to a district where I could directly impact students and their learning. I could not ask for a better work environment. The families and the Lovejoy ISD team are incredibly supportive and I feel as if I have come home.
What role do you serve at Lovejoy ISD?
I am currently the Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications which includes everything from recruiting and retention of employees to alumni services and the Lovejoy Scholars Program.
What’s been most rewarding about being at Lovejoy ISD?
Definitely, the people in the Lovejoy ISD community. They have made Lovejoy special. The students, parents, employees and community members have been so gracious and kind. We say, "One Heart, One Lovejoy" and the community lives by that motto.
What brought you to join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce?
The work that the chamber does is important to the community and it is a great privilege to be a part of that work. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to learn from some dynamic community and business leaders.
What are some things you’re looking forward to, being a part of the chamber board?
I’m looking forward to meeting the business owners and members. I’m also excited about the events that they have scheduled for the fall including the Women Entrepreneurs Summit and the Business Development Workshops.
How long have you been in the area?
I grew up in Collin County and have been in the Frisco/McKinney area since 1998.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My family loved the outdoors which included camping. During the summer of my 5th grade year, my grandparents, my cousins, brother and I went on a six-week camping trip through New Mexico and Colorado. We had campfires every night in the Rocky Mountain National Park and learned to square dance at the Red River Community Center. We created some of the best memories and still reminisce about the wonderful time that we spent with our grandparents. Life was simple back then.
What are your hobbies?
My husband and I enjoy traveling and learning about the history and cultures of other countries, especially the foods. We also could be considered groupies as we attend many concerts and schedule much of our travel around venues in cities or countries that we have not visited. We have seen the Rolling Stones 30-plus times in some incredible places.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Unsweet tea, I drink it hot and cold depending on the weather. Growing up we did not have soda or Coke in the house, so tea is still my go-to drink.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am more adventurous than most people would think upon meeting me. I’m always up for trying something new and different. My husband even talked me into great white shark cage diving off the coast of South Africa. It is one of our fondest memories.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
