Allen ISD recently announced Justin Preston as the new principal of Evans Elementary School. Preston currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Boon Elementary. The 2023-2024 school year will be his 18th year in education. Prior to his current role, he served as the district art lead and teacher at Preston and Anderson Elementary. He was also named campus Teacher of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year at Anderson.
How did you become a part of Allen ISD?
My mom worked for the district and told me about all the fantastic things going on here in Allen. It sounded like a great place to start my career in education, and 18 years later I can tell you that it is still a fantastic place to be.
What is your favorite part about being in the education field?
Working with kids is absolutely the best part of this job. Helping kids realize their full potential is very rewarding!
What are you most looking forward to in your new role?
I'm excited to meet the students and the community. I'm honored to be a part of the amazing Evans Elementary legacy.
What is one of the more rewarding aspects of your career?
Developing meaningful relationships with staff, students, and the community is always rewarding. I love hearing from former students that are now successful adults.
What do you find most challenging?
I always wish there was more time in a day!
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Collin County for almost 20 years. It is a great place to live and raise a family.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
There are so many… getting my first guitar, playing in the East Texas woods, fishing, and hanging out with friends.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy playing basketball, working in my yard, playing music, and camping with my family.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I built my own camper, and used it to go camping from Mexico to Canada!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
