Allen ISD recently announced Justin Preston as the new principal of Evans Elementary School. Preston currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Boon Elementary. The 2023-2024 school year will be his 18th year in education. Prior to his current role, he served as the district art lead and teacher at Preston and Anderson Elementary. He was also named campus Teacher of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year at Anderson.

How did you become a part of Allen ISD?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

