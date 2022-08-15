Jan Jungmann moved to Allen 18 years ago and currently works in the Allen Economic Development Corporation as a business retention and expansion manager. She has taken on many roles including being a teacher, coach and a driver of large vehicles.
How did you get involved with the Allen EDC?
I originally found out about the Allen EDC through the chamber's leadership program. I was class 32. On one of our days, Dan Bowman and David Ellis spoke at our leadership meeting about the Allen EDC. It piqued my interest I've been following them ever since. I applied in February, and it was such a great fit for me.
What is your role at the Allen EDC?
My role is I engage with the community and visit with companies. I meet them and go on tours through their facilities. I'm a connection between the company and the city. If they need any connections, I am the go-to connector.
What brought you to Allen?
Two things: family and a job. My aunt, uncle and cousins move to Allen in the '70s. By brother and his family moved to Allen in the early 2000s, and in 2004, I received a call from the superintendent of Lovejoy ISD asking if I wanted a job. I said yes, and a week later, I moved to Allen and school started.
What has been most rewarding about being part of the Allen EDC?
Learning all about our community members and being that key team member that helps enrich the life of our business community.
What are your hobbies?
My husband and I love to play golf. I love to cook and have friends and family over. I have seating for 20, so I love to have parties on our patio. I also love car shows. My brother has a classic car, so we go to car shows many times during the month.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
Ice cream.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I love driving 18-wheelers. My first job out of college was a teacher and coach at a 5-A high school in Abilene. I received my CDL, and that meant I could legally drive farm equipment and big vehicles on the street. That led to me driving a dump truck and other large vehicles. I just love driving large vehicles.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.