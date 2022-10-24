Susan Ponder has been practicing medicine for more than 16 years, spending the past six years as a family physician in the area. In addition to her work as a physician, she is a member of the Keep Allen Beautiful board.
Tell our readers a little bit about you.
After growing up in Dallas attending Richardson schools, I went to Austin College in Sherman, a tiny wonderful liberal arts college that changed my life. There I learned the importance of a strong community, volunteering and being open-minded. Austin College led to my career in medicine and where I met my husband Sashi, too. We started our family and worked in Virginia for 12 years then moved to Allen in 2006. We now have two grown sons, Devin and Paul ,and Kasey our dog. I have worked as a family physician in Plano for 16 years and for 25 years overall.
How did you get involved with Keep Allen Beautiful?
I enjoy volunteering and wanted to give back to my community so I applied for a board position not sure what I was getting into. Keep Allen Beautiful looked to be a unique, active board that educates both youth and adults in fun ways.
How long have you been a part of the board?
Since 2012.
What is Keep Allen Beautiful's role in the community?
Keep Allen Beautiful works to beautify our Allen community encouraging recycling, repurposing, and reducing through local special events. We aim to light a fire especially in our youth to make this world a better place a little bit at a time. Providing volunteer opportunities for youth and adult alike, Keep Allen Beautiful promotes large and small group cleanups and city-wide recycle events like Allen Recycles Day (coming November 5th!) and Great American Cleanup in the spring. We sponsor two art contests for students in Allen every year. ew this year we have created a Keep Allen Beautiful high school youth volunteer board to provide students volunteering and leadership opportunities as well as learning project development. We are fortunate to have strong City of Allen support to run our programs.
What has been most rewarding about being part of the board?
Working with volunteers and city staff from different backgrounds and experiences is most rewarding. I particularly enjoy supporting Allen teachers and scout projects that work to improve the environment.
What has been most challenging?
Like everyone else, the pandemic limited our events but it has taught us ways to accomplish projects differently and better in many cases. I am thankful for our support city staff of Donna, Andrea and Josue who have worked so hard and re-configured activities successfully over these last 2 years. Now we are excited to return to full activities.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Going to summer camp to stay in a tent and do outdoor activities. This carried into adulthood volunteering as a YMCA camp doc and then as scout leader for 14 years.
What are your hobbies?
Traveling, hiking, reading/gardening and spending time with family and friends.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Tea (hot or iced) and books to read — they go together!
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I can cook Indian food.
