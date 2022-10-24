RAN_6235.jpg
Rasy Ran

Susan Ponder has been practicing medicine for more than 16 years, spending the past six years as a family physician in the area. In addition to her work as a physician, she is a member of the Keep Allen Beautiful board.

Tell our readers a little bit about you.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments