Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
How did you get into making barbecue?
Funny story! I got into barbecue “just because” I saw a good deal for a kamado smoker at Costco. Now that I bought this $450 smoker, I felt obligated to maximize my investment!
My daughter’s first birthday was coming up, and my wife suggested that we try smoking brisket following Aaron Franklin’s guide. After countless batches of bad brisket, I eventually got the hang of it and started making brisket good enough to share with family and friends. Eventually, I started giving out my smoked brisket at parties I attended just so I had an excuse to fire up the smoker. As they say, “you can’t make good barbecue without making bad barbecue first!”
How long have you been doing popups around DFW?
After a year and a half of honing my skills, I started selling brisket on Labor Day Weekend 2018. The popups started slowly after in October 2018 when I participated in the Filipino community's Adobo Festival. I caught the bug of doing popups ever since!
The turning point came when I got involved with the Asian Grub in DFDUB Facebook group in the spring of 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to give back to the frontline medical workers. I started by donating 10lb brisket to my family and friends that work in hospitals as nurses and doctors. Through the Asian Grub group, I connected with other Asian small business owners and together we organized a “Feed Our Frontline” collaboration delivering meals to frontline workers containing brisket sandwiches, boba tea drinks, egg rolls, bundt cakes, and other food items. I felt like was my way to show my appreciation to them as they work tirelessly to treat people around the clock.
These popup events truly bring people together and I have been fortunate to meet many new friends and fellow popup vendors. It has been a lot of fun serving new people every weekend at the various special events that I get invited to.
How quickly do you sell out?
It depends on how the event is setup and how much barbecue I bring with me. At the recent Asian American Culture Festival at the DFW Chinatown in Richardson on September 10, I brought eight full slabs of brisket, twelve turkey legs, and thirty sausage skewers. I was sold out in less than two hours!
Where can readers find your barbecue?
I make an effort to respond to people’s comments and questions on my social media channels. I enjoy a good “meat” pun and I try to inject humor into my responses with the hopes that I can brighten someone’s day. My goal is to get to learn as much from my customers with the hopes that we find enough common ground and become friends!
Website: crackbrisket.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crackbrisket/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crackbrisket/
What is your favorite thing to cook?
I love making brisket because I have made the process work well for my lifestyle. I can literally do it with my eyes closed! I have started trying my hand at reverse-seared tomahawk ribeye steaks. I like the two-step process of smoking the steak first and then finishing it with a sear on my flat-top griddle.
What are your hobbies?
For me time, I enjoy playing different types of sports — basketball, flag football, cycling, bowling, and more. I'm currently playing in two basketball leagues. The leagues get me out of the house to hang out with "the boys.”
For family time, we enjoy taking road trips to see different parts of the country. Our longest road trip was in the summer of 2021 where we traveled 5,300 miles to see Mount Rushmore and ten National Parks (Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Badlands, Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, and others).
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved to Dallas in 1995. I have had my house in Allen since 2008.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
The two years I spent living with my cousins in New Jersey — that seemed like it was endless! We never complained about being bored because we were always surrounded by family and friends that kept us busy. We always found ways to have a good by playing video games, running basketball games at the park, or throwing family parties.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My family with the wife and kids.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Believe it or not, I did not grow up learning how to cook or having a “sophisticated” enough palette to say distinguish if food was good or bad. Even today, I rely on the feedback I receive from others and use that information to refine my barbecue game.
