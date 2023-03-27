Allen profile.png

Mark “Friedo” Friedman brings more than 20 years of talk radio experience to the new world of digital media.

Friedo got his start in 1994 producing a Fantasy Football Show on the AM airwaves at 570 KLIF. For the next four years, Friedo climbed the ranks producing and hosted various talk shows on the same station.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

