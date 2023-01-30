Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center.
How did you become interested in the Allen Ice Angels?
I heard about Ice Angels from a friend who had sent me their Instagram page in 2020. I ended up going to a prep class that was weeks before auditions. It was at this prep class that I fell in love with their style, and I knew I wanted to be a part of the team!
What does a typical game day look like for you?
On a typical game day, I have already packed my uniforms and bags the night before. I make sure to eat lunch before I get ready at 3 p.m. (full hair and makeup) to get on the road by 4:30 p.m. and arrive at the arena by 5:30 p.m.
How do you prepare for games?
I make sure I am taking care of myself by eating and drinking plenty of water leading up to puck drop. Leading up to the game, I make sure I have plenty of tights and my nails look presentable... While I drive to the arena, I play my “Game Day” playlist to get ready to cheer on the Americans!
What’s been most rewarding about being part of being an Allen Ice Angel?
The most rewarding part of being an Ice Angel is talking to the fans and going to our community events. It is an honor to talk to fans and children who look up to us role models. We have a major responsibility to be the best ambassadors for the Americans. Nothing compares to these moments!
What challenges have you faced in your role?
Being a third-year vet and Captain, a challenge I have faced this season is leveling up. I am constantly looking for feedback on how to become a stronger performer and leader for my team. I look to push my limits and become my best self as an Ice Angel.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve been in the area for three years, since I started my journey with the Ice Angels!
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I have three older sisters who have been my role models. Our oldest sister used to take us to the “$1 Movies” during the summer, and we would pack tons of snacks to eat. Such a simple memory, but we will never get those childhood years back.
What are your hobbies?
When I’m not cheering for the Americans, you’ll find me at the gym quite a bit, taking/coaching group fitness classes and my own workouts. I also like to try new spots in the DFW area with good food and scenery!
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My hairbrush would definitely be the one item I can’t live without. If you know me, you know my hair has a mind of its own!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I competed in my first ever pageant when I was 19 years old in 2020 for Miss Keller. I placed second runner up and made the best memories at that pageant! I haven’t competed since then and I always forget that I took a leap!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
