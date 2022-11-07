Jonny Mydra was named president of the Allen Americans Hockey Club in April. He has had an extensive career in sports from working with the Minnesota Vikings to the New York Jets to the Oakland Raiders and more.
What did your journey look like becoming the president of the Allen Americans?
My career began working in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders. When the team announced their move to Las Vegas, I decided to move on and joined the business staff of the New York Jets. I then got the opportunity to be the vice president of the Allen Americans, and after a year in that role I was fortunate enough to be promoted to president.
What does your role as president entail?
One of my favorite parts of this position is that no day is the same. Some days are focused on traditional business units and specific KPIs regarding tickets, sponsorships, marketing, finances, etc. Other days are more hockey-related and unique to working in the sports world.
What are some other teams that you've worked with?
While my full-time career has been with the Raiders, Jets, and Americans, I also interned for the Minnesota Vikings in college.
How do the Allen Americans differ from the others?
We pride ourselves on being a great form of entertainment for the people of Allen and the greater North Texas area. Even if you’re not necessarily a hockey fan, we view our games as a party for all ages, and our game operations staff does a lot of work to make sure people have fun regardless of wins and losses.
How long have you lived in the area?
I currently live in Allen near Watters Creek, and have been here since I took the president role in April.
What was one of the most rewarding moments in your career?
This offseason we were able to sign a television deal with CW33 to broadcast a selection of our games live. The reach of CW33 is over 2.5 million DFW households, so it’s one of the largest TV deals in minor league sports. Seeing that process evolve from initial conversations to live Americans Hockey on TV was absolutely one of the more rewarding moments of my career.
What are some challenges that come with your career?
When you’re working for a minor league team, resources are limited compared to the major league teams. Allen is such a great place to live with so much to do, that our competition for attention is high. We have to remain innovative and creative in order to overcome that challenge of being in such a crowded marketplace.
What are your hobbies?
Although I’m not great at it, I love to golf. I didn’t play much growing up but over the past few years it’s become a bigger part of my life. Thankfully this area has a lot of courses and driving ranges to continue my practice.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Outside of the practical things that could directly help me get off the island, I would say energy drinks. I know that’s probably a very odd answer, but we signed Rowdy Energy as a sponsor this year and the caffeine they’ve provided me with each day has definitely helped me deal with the long hours working in sports.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I once met boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and challenged him to an exhibition fight, but he declined. Most people say it’s because it would have been a waste of his time, but who knows, maybe he was too scared!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.