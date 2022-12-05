Terri Martinez came on board the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce as a programming and special events director in September. Being a member of the chamber through different businesses, she has had experience understanding the business side of working with a chamber.
How did you get involved with the Allen Fairview Chamber?
I was a member through different organizations. I had my own business several years ago, and I was a member, and I was a part of different companies here in the area. It was a great organization to spread the work about your organization or business and get referrals from people you know, like and rust. When the position came up, I jumped on it.
What is your role with the chamber?
I am the programming and special events director. The chamber organization is a fundraising organization. We are a nonprofit, non-charity, which means we raise money for the chamber to put back into other programs for the members. I plan and organize and try to solicit parties.
What have been some of the more rewarding aspects of being part of the chamber?
There are so many. For one thing, when I was in a business, I couldn't attend everything because I had to work. Now, I get to go to everything, and I always knew it was helpful when, as a member, I would attend things and get that networking done, building relationships and things like that. Now, I can see how to push that even further. Helping businesses grow their network has been the most rewarding part.
What are some challenges you've faced?
Well, walking in on Sept. 6 to a giant event on Nov. 16 — organizing and planning that event over six weeks was probably the biggest challenge. Other than that, it's been fun. There haven't been a lot of challenges.
How long have you lived in Allen?
My family moved here 14 years ago with a business I was with before. We moved to Allen where we live now. Both of our kids graduated from Allen High School, and we've been here since.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is Christmas Eve at my grandmother's house. My father had a huge family. He was the youngest of seven kids, and they all had kids. We all congregated in a house smaller than the chamber itself. It was a great time with great food, fun and everyone had a great time. It wasn't about the gifts. It was about being together.
What are your hobbies?
I'm a singer. Until just recently, my friend and I would perform at different area assisted living and memory care facilities on a volunteer basis. We just sang some fun things like Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton, more like old country. Singing is probably my biggest hobby. I also like to collect anything Christmas — mostly Santa.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you could not live without?
My family, hands down. I'd have to have them with me. I probably wouldn't survive without my husband. He's more of an outdoors person, and I'm more of, 'a small hotel is roughing it.' I would definitely need him. I love having my family around.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I've led a very exciting life. I used to sing in a band back in my mid 20s, and we played all over the place in Georgia, and I actually had a recording contract come through from that. It was a very small record label out of the Georgia area.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
