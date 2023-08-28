Owner of Flatbill Woodwork, Scott Chaddick offers several hand-made items, including cutting boards, baseball hat holders, decanters, chairs and more. Chaddick’s work can be found at flatbillwoodworks.com.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Scott Chaddick and I am the owner of Flatbill Woodworks. I have lived in the DFW area my whole life and love everything about it. I live with my girlfriend, Brenda Huerta, and we have a puppy named Winston and a cat named Katie. I am a big Texas Rangers fan and go to as many games as possible. I try to collect as many bobbleheads from the games as I can. I also play slow pitch softball at Spirit Park here in Allen. We love trying out the small local places to eat around town.
How did you get involved with the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce?
My girlfriend Brenda told me how much it helped her business grow and how helpful everyone is and encouraged me to look into it. I was looking to try and start selling my cutting boards but did not know where to start. She said it would be a great place to meet people and learn from other small businesses in the area.
Tell our readers about your business.
I make custom cutting boards, coasters, wine caddies, decanters and anything else people can come up with. I can also engrave most of the items with names, initials, or company logos. I like to say I make works of art that are to be used. What started out as a way to kill time after work during the pandemic, turned into something much bigger! I instantly got hooked watching loads of YouTube videos and trying to figure out how these things were made and just grew from there.
What brought you to Allen?
My amazing girlfriend, Brenda Huerta. She was already living in Allen, so we decided this was the best place to stay. We have everything we need close by. I have had family in Allen for a long time and have seen Allen grow over time.
What do you enjoy about the community?
I really enjoy seeing how everyone is willing to help out however they can. How the city wants to grow and have everything you need to have a comfortable life.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Allen for almost two years now but have had family here for 30+ years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
A favorite childhood memory is playing baseball with all my friends several nights a week and all weekend. No matter how hot it was!
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include playing softball with a great group of guys and going to Rangers games with Brenda. I enjoy fiddling around in the garage trying to come up with different designs for woodworking projects.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I am actually extremely nervous about standing up in front of people and talking. I have everything planned out about what I am going to say and when I stand up, I go completely blank.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
