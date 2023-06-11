Jordan Stahl was born and raised in Allen, Texas graduating from Allen High School in 2017. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2021 from the University of Alabama. During her time in Alabama, she started working in-person and remotely for the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteered her time with Children’s Miracle Network supporting the children’s hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. She continues to work for the chamber while attending the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
How did you get involved with the chamber?
I began interning for the Allen Fairview Chamber the summer after my sophomore year of college. I knew I needed something to do during the summer, and Sharon gave me an incredible opportunity.
What’s your role?
I am the Director of Marketing.
What’s most rewarding about working with the chamber?
The most rewarding thing about working for the chamber is getting to know our members and the community in a way I was unable to do while I was in school. Allen and Fairview are full of passionate, creative, intelligent individuals who work hard for our community and being able to meet them and learn about their work is so rewarding.
What’s most challenging?
Working remotely has many challenges including delayed communication. Not being able to run to someone’s office to clarify something or discuss a project is the most challenging part of my role.
What is your area of study?
I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2021 with a Bachelor’s in Political Science and Criminal Justice and a Minor in Forensic Science. I took on these degrees with the intention to go to law school.
How did you get involved with Allen, Texas?
I grew up and went to school from K through 12 in Allen. It will always be my home!
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
All my favorite childhood memories are vacationing with my parents and brother.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include reading, walking my dog, traveling, and listening to true crime podcasts.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
A comfy bed.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I will be graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May of 2024!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
