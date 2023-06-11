IMG_7340.jpeg

Jordan Stahl was born and raised in Allen, Texas graduating from Allen High School in 2017. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2021 from the University of Alabama. During her time in Alabama, she started working in-person and remotely for the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteered her time with Children’s Miracle Network supporting the children’s hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. She continues to work for the chamber while attending the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

How did you get involved with the chamber?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments