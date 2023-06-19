John Garrott is a jeweler and teacher for Allen High School. When he’s not in the classroom, Garrott works out of his home studio in McKinney.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I received a B.F.A. in visual studies from Texas Tech University in 2002, and a M.F.A in Metalsmithing and Jewelry Design from Indiana University in 2005. Returning to Texas after graduate school, I began working as an art instructor at Allen High School and quickly became involved in the department’s growth.
How did you get involved at Allen ISD?
After graduate school, I applied for teaching jobs around the country. Three years prior I was assisting my undergraduate professor in jewelry casting workshop. The chair of the Allen High School Art Department was attending the workshop and we exchanged numbers. Three years later, a call from her launched me into a career in (teaching) secondary art at Allen High School.
What are your roles as a department head?
We have an amazing team of eight art teachers at the high school. We have over 1,000 students enrolled in art classes ranging from Art 1 to Advanced Academics. We are a department that strives to make connections in our community. One of my goals is to provide as many opportunities as I can for our students to share their art. Throughout the years we have partnered with numerous businesses and organizations in the Allen community. Many of them have our students work on permanent display.
How did you get into jewelry design?
I began studying jewelry design at Texas Tech University and discovered a love for the medium. It was a form of art that complimented my technical and problem-solving sensibilities. I have been fortunate to have my work published in numerous books and periodicals and have shown in regional and national exhibitions.
What are your favorite metals and stones to work with?
Sterling silver is my preferred material and one of my favorite stones is aquamarine. The color of aquamarine really resonates with me. For technical purposes, diamonds are always great to work with due to their durability.
What’s most rewarding about teaching?
I really enjoy seeing students become confident in their creativity. This confidence enables them to solve problems they never thought they could.
What’s most challenging?
Jewelry is technical and process oriented. I encourage students to slow down and enjoy the process. I always tell students, "if you compromise the process, you miss the purpose."
How long have you lived in the area?
Except for my time in college, North Texas has always been home.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I have always been interested in tools and building things. As a kid, I loved the freedom and feeling of working with my hands. Funny how the things we do as kids sometimes stick with you for life.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My glasses! I would be in big trouble without them!
What are your hobbies?
All things ART! I also enjoy climbing, cycling, riding my motorcycle and spending time down in Big Bend, Texas.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I married an amazing artist whose work is in museum collections around the country.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.