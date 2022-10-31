Attach0.JPG
Wendy Hebert

Wendy Hebert is a music teacher at Anderson Elementary School. Originally from Louisiana, she moved to Texas in 2000. She has taught public school music for 24 years. Teaching middle and high school band for nine years, Hebert found her passion later in her career teaching elementary school. She is an active flautist.

"Music is my life, and teaching is my passion," Hebert said

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments