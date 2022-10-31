Wendy Hebert is a music teacher at Anderson Elementary School. Originally from Louisiana, she moved to Texas in 2000. She has taught public school music for 24 years. Teaching middle and high school band for nine years, Hebert found her passion later in her career teaching elementary school. She is an active flautist.
"Music is my life, and teaching is my passion," Hebert said
How did you get into teaching?
I had some wonderful teachers growing up. All of my teachers were great. Especially my elementary and middle school band director, Mr. G. He was a performing jazz trombonist in New Orleans at night. During the day, he was the most incredible music teacher anyone could ever have. I try every day to meet the standards he taught me as a kid. It keeps me going every day because he was amazing, and I want to be like him when I grow up even though I'm grown up.
How did you become a flautist?
That was Mr. G as well. When I was in fourth grade, we had the option to join band. I was not particularly gifted in PE, and we would get called out of PE to have band, so that was something I was interested in. I chose flute because I wanted to sit in the front row. There was no profound reasoning. I just wanted to sit up front. Mr. G told us that we were, 'sprinkled with music dust before we were born, and we would be amazing musicians.' There are several of us who started together in fourth grade in 1984 who are still playing today.
What's been most rewarding about teaching in Allen?
Getting to see all these kids grow over the years. When I taught high school, it was amazing to see them going from being awkward little freshmen to being confident seniors going out to start their lives. Now teaching elementary school, I get to see kindergarten through sixth grade every day. I see them come in at 5 years old, excited little blank slates ready to learn everything, to seeing them grow through the years and becoming these confident people, they're starting to get to know who they are. Seeing them, especially my choir kids, find their voice after the last few years, it's really exciting and rewarding.
What are some challenges you've faced?
We have so many different styles of learners. Some students have different cultural backgrounds, home situations, and we have to provide a safe and nurturing environment for everyone. Sometimes that presents challenges. Every kid learns differently, and I teach the whole school. I have to get to know every kid and find a way to reach every kid and get them to be the most developed they can be. That will look different for everybody, and we have to take them as far as they can go. It's challenging with every age, but that's part of the reward: seeing that light come on with those kids that struggle, or when you take a kid who doesn't struggle and give them a challenge. The struggle of teaching leads to some of the biggest rewards.
What is your role as a music teacher?
I am a K-5 music specialist, which means I teach what a lot of people call general music. Mainly it's singing, but we do a lot of movements as well. I do a lot of folk dances as with them, and we do play some instruments — a lot of percussion and xylophones as well. When the kids get older, they play the recorder, which I know is a parent's biggest nightmare, but I love recorder because I'm a flautist. We start them off in Kindergarten and build them all the way up to sixth grade.
How long have you lived in the area?
I live in Wylie, and we've lived there for 20 years. I taught in Lovejoy Elementary in Fairview, so I've been in this East Allen area for a while. This is my second year at Anderson. I've been in this area for about 16 years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I'm such a band nerd. It's gotta be playing my flute with my band when we were in seventh grate. We went to the State Large Ensemble Festival in Louisiana, and it was the first time our school had qualified to go to that. Our band director, because it was the 1980s, had a handlebar moustache. He told us that if we get the top ratings in this festival, he will shave the handlebars on his moustache, because we gave him a hard time about how it looked lame. On the bus coming home, he shaved the handlebars off his moustache because we got the highest rating. That sticks out forever. Now that I'm older, I realize he did that, not just to motivate us but to build a relationship with us as a teacher and students. We would work so hard for him because we had that relationship.
What are your hobbies?
In addition to playing my flute, I like to knit and sew my own clothes. I like to craft and make things for other people and around the house. I love to knit. My mom was a professional seamstress, and I loved to sew. I would make clothes for myself or costumes for my kids. I like creating things.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you could not live without?
Coffee. I would say my flute, but if I didn't have that, I could still sing.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I ran my own sewing business in college. It was called Weddings by Wendy. I made bridesmaids dresses, homecoming and prom dresses, and I one had a guy who liked how a button-up shirt fit and asked me to make him a few others. That was a lot of fun. It was a nice way to make some extra money and make my own schedule. My mom did this for a living, so I learned from her.
