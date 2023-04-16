Here are five things to do in Allen the week of April 16.
Community Garage Sale
Allen community members are invited to a community garage sale from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22 at Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Sell those items you were thinking of throwing away or discover a variety of treasures at bargain prices.
Registration for vendors is full.
Allen Public Library presents Coffee and Classics: "For Whom the Bell Tolls"
For ages 14 and up, join the Allen Public Library for its bimonthly book club from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20 to discuss great classic literature and enjoy a cup of coffee with fellow readers. This month's selection is "For Whom the Bell Tolls" by Ernest Hemingway.
Photo class offered at Allen Public Library
Amateur photographers are invited to a class from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Allen Public Library to learn more about composing your digital photos.
Nate Rehlander, Collin College photography professor, will share his expertise and experience.
HUB offers goat yoga
Community members are invited to goat yoga from 4-5 p.m. Monday, April 17. Come and get your GOGA on while our tribe of pet goats graze and jump around and on you.
Classes are around $20. Proceeds from the class directly benefit the goats and local non-profit initiatives.
HUB movie night
Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a family movie night, where families will get to see “Puss in Boots."
The HUB is a family-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and more along with a variety of food and drink options. In conjunction with its movie nights, the HUB also holds its neighborhood nights at 5:30.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.