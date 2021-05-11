19-year-old Allen resident Zach Hoefler left behind a family of three when he died of a brain tumor in September of 2018, but his legacy remains manifest in the form of a series of local charity functions spearheaded by a nonprofit named in his honor.
“We wanted to have the most impact [for] families,” explained his mother, Kelly Hoefler, in describing her family’s motivation behind starting the nonprofit 501(c)3 Zach Hoefler Memorial Trust.
Since its inception in December of 2018, the Zach Hoefler Memorial Trust has fund raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide financial, emotional and educational assistance to families going through fatal pediatric illnesses.
“It helps us to put something positive into the negative and devastating thing that happened to us,” Hoefler said. “Every day is a new day, and some days are rougher than others, but when I get these grants from these families, it just tears me up. It makes me cry to think of what they’re going through because I lived part of it. But at the same time, it helps us to walk and be able to give hope to other people.”
These grants, which are administered to families by social workers, are given on a monthly basis in coordination with Children’s Medical Center Dallas (of which Zach was previously a patient) and Boston Children’s Hospital.
Zach also serves as the namesake of Allen ISD’s Zach Hoefler Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 endowment awarded to three students per year.
As the district’s website describes it: “This scholarship honors the characteristics, which set Zach apart: infectious optimism, energy and enthusiasm, compassion for others and a dedication to volunteer service.”
These attributes are made evident by the Allen High School 2017 graduate’s volunteer experience for organizations such as Young Men’s Service League and his church, Suncreek United Methodist.
“He was a great kid, and that’s not just because I’m his mom,” Hoefler said with a mournful cadence. “We just loved him.”
According to Hoefler, her son had a special penchant for sports such as baseball and basketball, but his “first love” was football. While he remained on the sidelines of the field after his pilocytic astrocytoma (brain tumor) diagnosis, his loved ones say he was a skilled quarterback.
“He had a really good mind for the game,” his mother recalled with fondness. “He understood the nuances, the ins-and-outs… He had a lot to teach me.”
Despite his particular affinity for football and his relative indifference toward golf, the largest fundraiser event organized by the Zach Hoefler Memorial Trust is an annual golfing event dubbed “The Big Z Classic.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament is returning for a second, nonconsecutive year after its inaugural launch in 2019.
“A friend of ours called us and said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do a golf tournament?’ So we [were] like, ‘Okay!’” Hoefler said. “Everything that’s happened has been so organic.”
This annual golf classic, slated for May 21 at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, is followed by an informal gala called “The Z Par-Tee,” which includes dinner, alcoholic beverages and a live band.
More information on the Zach Hoefler Memorial Trust and its fundraisers can be found online at hoeflerstrong.com.
