I-635
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is making an historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

Our state covers more than 266,000 square miles and 1,000 new people are added to the population in Texas every single day, according to “1,000 New People Arrive in Texas Every Day; Half Are Newborns,” a 2021 article from the New York Times. According to recent Census estimates, Texas grew by more than 310,000 from July 2020 to July 2021, and we’re fast approaching a population of 30 million, on the way to 50 million by 2050!

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

