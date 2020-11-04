Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale (R) secured his place in the Precinct 3 spot as County Commissioner with 61% of the vote as of late Tuesday, according to Collin County election results.
Hale garnered 75,771 votes, according to a county report with all vote centers reporting.
“Thank you Precinct 3 for another four years,” Hale stated on Facebook. “Much work ahead.”
Democratic contender Dianne Mayo won 38.94% of the vote with 48,314 votes.
“I lost my race, but not my will to fight,” Mayo stated on Facebook. “Who knows what the future holds? Thank you so much to everyone who volunteered, donated, phone banked, texted and gave their in-kind donations to help my campaign and the campaigns of all the Democrats in Collin County.”
