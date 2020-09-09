During some delayed primary elections this summer, chatter broke out on social media across the country about fears of unfair elections.
This is not a new conversation. A lot of voters have been concerned this year about various forms of problems at the polls (or in the mail, even) in this year’s General Election. In Texas, this has resulted in a drawn out legal battle concerning the eligibility for voting by mail, which has received national coverage.
Due to the widespread concerns of voting issues this year, the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica launched its Electionland tip line earlier than usual this year.
Star Local Media has joined the national partnership of newsrooms participating in the 2020 Electionland project to cover problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots in the early voting period or on Election Day.
Voters, election admins, poll workers - want to hear about your experience at the polls. If you encounter or witness mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines, voter intimidation or other issues this year, we want to hear from you.
Here’s how to get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.