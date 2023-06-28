Fireworks copy Frisco

Here are some July 4th events happening around Collin, Dallas and Denton counties this week.

Carrollton celebrates Independence Day July 3

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments