Here are some July 4th events happening around Collin, Dallas and Denton counties this week.
Carrollton celebrates Independence Day July 3
The City of Carrollton will host its annual Independence Day Fireworks Show over Josey Ranch Lake on Monday, July 3 after sunset.
Enjoy a 15-minute show of star-spangled fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Josey Ranch Lake (1700 Keller Springs Road). Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks show from surrounding neighborhoods or from one of the available parking areas. There will be no on-site event, however, viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed. A rainout date of Wednesday, July 5 has been scheduled for the same time.
Earlier in the day on July 3, an Independence Day Concert at the Carrollton Senior Center (1720 Keller Springs Road) will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the entire family is invited to enjoy patriotic music provided by the New Horizons Band. No registration is required, but space is limited.
Carrollton Fire Rescue reminds citizens that it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell, handle, or discharge fireworks within Carrollton City limits. While all fireworks are illegal, Class C consumer fireworks include most over-the-counter items such as bottle rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, spinners, and sparkle fountains.
For more information about the fireworks display and available parking areas, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fireworks or call 972-466-4850.
Celebrate Coppell
The Parade Down Parkway kicks off at 9 a.m. July 4 and begins at Samuel Blvd. and Sandy Lake Rd., travels north on Samuel to Parkway Blvd., then heads west to Town Center. Intersections along the parade route will be closed prior to the approaching parade and remain closed until all entries have passed. Line the parade route early for the best spot to see the red, white, and blue floats go by.
Frisco Freedom Fest
Frisco Freedom Fest Presented by CoServ is a two-day evcent on Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4. Don’t miss your once-in-a-year chance to celebrate July 4 with fantastic food, great music and fireworks. This is a family-oriented event.
On Monday, at 4 p.m., warmup begins for the cornhole tournament which will officially start at 4:30 p.m. at Simpson Plaza on the Frisco Square. At 7 p.m., the Dachshund Dash will take place followed by the Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade at 8 p.m. The Monday activities wrap up with the Hotter n' Firecrackers and Glow Run at 9 p.m. starting in front of Frisco City Hall.
The real star of Frisco Freedom Fest is one of the largest fireworks finales in all of North Texas. Fireworks begin following the conclusion of the FC Dallas match at Toyota Stadium.
Party in the Plaza begins at 4 p.m. and features a wide array of fun and exciting activities for families, or just about anyone who enjoys saluting independence by dancing in the streets with thousands of their closest friends and neighbors.
Join the city for its opening ceremony at 4 p.m., featuring local American Legion, Peter J. Courcy Post 178 and national anthem.
Children and families will head straight for the Children’s Expo. The plaza party also includes a Community Stage, showcasing local entertainers as well as featured entertainment, and Hometown Hero Exhibit where you can find Frisco’s police and fire departments.
The Taste of Frisco returns with Frisco restaurants serving some of their most popular menu items. The variety of fare is sure to please every palette. While you’re in the area, visit all the great businesses taking part in our Patriotic Vendor Village.
Red White and Blue Featuring Coffey Anderson
Mr. Red White & Blue is coming back to Grandscape in The Colony. On July 3, come celebrate Independence Day with a special concert by Coffey Anderson and special guest, Ryder Grimes from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. When the sun goes down, admire a free fireworks show to end the night.
Open seating on the back half of the lawn is Free. Ticket upgrades are detailed at visitthecolonytx.com.
July Jubilee
July Jubilee is back at the Lakefront in Little Elm. From July 1-4, the Lakefront will host its annual Fourth of July event, complete with two simultaneous fireworks shows. One show will be at Little Elm Beach, and the other will be at Little Elm High School. Little Elm Park will be open all day with vendors, live music from Empire 6, and more.
Join the Lakefront for a full day of fun capped off by an amazing fireworks display over the lake. Radio station KHYI 95.3 The Range will live broadcast the music for the fireworks.
Reserved Parking will be at the two paved parking lots in Little Elm Park. Parking in these lots guarantees you a spot to come and go as you please from Little Elm Park.
Tickets can be purchased at lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Tickets for July 4 will be $40 for advance premium parking and $30 for day of overflow lot parking.
Parking is limited to 385 spaces.
Plano’s All American 4TH / 150 TH birthday celebration
Celebrate Independence Day and Plano’s 150th birthday at Plano’s All-American 4th on Tuesday, July 4. The festival opens at 6 p.m., the parade starts at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. The festival ends at 10 p.m. Parking will be available at Collin College, 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074.
This is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. Come enjoy the free kids’ zone sponsored by Champion Energy Services, a parade by Rotary Parades of Plano and fireworks show. Vendors will have food and beverages available for purchase. Blankets, lawn chairs and coolers are welcome, but leave all pets at home. Visit www.rotaryparadesofplano.com for information on entering a float into the parade.
On this birthday of the USA, the city will also celebrate Plano’s 150th birthday with free treats and gifts for all guests, while supplies last, as well as an Instagram-able birthday photo op.
Devils Bowl Fireworks
The Devil’s Bowl Speedway is bringing fireworks to Mesquite on Saturday, July 4. The top drivers from around the country will come to tackle the most famous track in the Southeast. The race begins at 8:30 p.m., but the gate and pits open at 6 p.m. for visitors to snap pictures and get autographs from the drivers. To purchase tickets, call 972-222-2421 or stop by the box office located at 1711 Lawson Road, Mesquite, TX 75181.
Independence Day Pool Party
Celebrate America’s birthday with a party at the Texas Pool in Plano from noon to 6 p.m. July 4.
Enjoy food, traditional pool games and legendary fun in the sun. Admission is $10 per person. Veterans and active-duty military get in free with an ID. Texas Pool members get in free with no wait.
Freedom Festival
The Castle Hills community and the city of Lewisville invite community members to the 25th anniversary Freedom Festival, a treasured community tradition, on July 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to this free event, which features activities for all ages including face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists, a bounce house/water slide combo, an ultimate bungee ride, a ninja tower, food trucks, live music and more. The highlight of the night will be a spectacular fireworks display, scheduled to begin at dusk. The Village Shops are located at 2520 King Arthur Blvd. at Lady of the Lake Boulevard in Lewisville. Don't forget to bring blankets, chairs and coolers as you find the perfect spot to watch the fireworks along the beautiful shores of Lake Avalon., 2590 King Arthur Blvd.
Festival-goers will have no shortage of food options including Castle Hills’ own The Grind Burger Bar, T.B.D. Kitchen, Hills Café and El Patio Mex Tex. Additionally, popular food trucks that will be on site include: El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion, F&F Express Food Truck, Cajun Food on the Go!, Groovy Chicken & Waffles, FryDay Concessions, SnowBaby Shaved Ice, The Corndog Company, DTX, and Favor Flavor.
The popular low-level fireworks show held the past several years in Old Town Lewisville on the Tuesday nearest July 4 will take a break in 2023. Public safety personnel are not able to support two fireworks shows on the same night, so City personnel will focus on the event that can accommodate a larger audience. Budgeted funding for the downtown event will be used to enhance access and visitor experience at Freedom Fest, including free parking shuttles into Lake Avalon Park.
Red White and Boom
Celebrate Independence Day with the city of McKinney July 3 and 4.
From 6-10 p.m. on July 3, the city will hold its fireworks and concert at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Festivities will include music, food, kids’ activities, a concert, and a fireworks display.
All activities are free and open to the public.
Pets are not allowed at the events at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
On July 4, come out to see McKinney’s parade and block party in Downtown McKinney beginning at 10 a.m.
Independence Day celebration will continue with downtown events that include a hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party. Families can also explore the many dining and shopping options that downtown has to offer. For more information about the parade or block party, email McKinney Main Street.
