Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of Feb. 12.
Larry "T-Byrd" Gordon Band Comes to Allen
Celebrate Black History Month with the Dr. Larry "T-Byrd" Gordon Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday February 17, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-cast live at ACTV.org by clicking on the WATCH button.
The Dr. Larry "T-Byrd" Gordon Band offers an electrified musical experience. Boasting a legacy that spans four decades, this orchestra/showband has opened for legends such as Tony Bennett, the Commodores, Willie Nelson, and Brooks & Dunn.
Band leader Larry Gordon (Curb Records) provides astounding talent and showmanship. The powerful female voices, blended with skillful instrumentals, will resonate throughout the auditorium. From beginning to end, the T-Byrd Band covers a variety of genres from yesteryear, today and tomorrow. Their repertoire transcends multiple genres of music including Big Band, Jazz, Country, Rock, Pop, Rhythm & Blues, Gospel, and more.
The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Cal 214-509-4911 for additional information.
The HUB to host Super Watch Party
Looking for a pot to have your "big football game" watchparty? The HUB in Allen is slated to broadcast the game between the Chiefs and Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Road.
Tulsa’s First Black Television Anchor comes to Allen
Listen to Dale Hogg who made history as Tulsa’s first Black TV News anchor at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16 at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-cast live at ACTV.org by clicking on the WATCH button.
As editor of Impact Magazine, Hogg published the first commemorative stories on the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot, and he was the first black member of the University of Tulsa board of trustees. Also, he served on numerous boards, including the Catholic Advisory Council and American Red Cross. Eventually, Hogg went into the corporate world and lived in several cities across the U.S. He became vice president at Time Warner, regional director at Coca-Cola Co., corporate manager at W.R. Grace and Co., and vice president and corporate officer of Iridium.
The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
Art Extravaganza comes to Joe Farmer Recreation Center
From Feb. 14-21, readers can submit artwork to a family-friendly juried competition.
Artwork will be displayed in an art exhibit from February 24-26, giving the community a chance to observe art produced by local talented artists.
Artists are limited to two art pieces.
Police and fire go toe to toe in hockey tournament
Witness Allen Police and Fire battle it out on the ice at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in this fun and unique pregame hockey matchup.
Ticket is admissions are for both the annual public safety match up and the Allen Americans hockey game at 7:05 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund.
