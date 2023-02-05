Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of Feb. 5:
Special angels among us
Join the Allen Special Olympics Delegation in its 24th annual country fair from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Allen.
Attendees will enjoy several attractions while contributing to the Special Olympics Delegation
It's More Than Just Dirt
‘Tis the season to fall in love with North Texas clay soils and all their benefits. Embrace their challenging nature and show them you care by learning how to conduct a soil test to remove the mystery of our local soils and plan your landscape successfully. Join the North Texas Municipal Water District in a seminar about understanding and managing clay soils in North Texas.
Children form kindergarten through third grade are invited to the Allen Public Library for a Valentines Day crafting session from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Spots are limited to 40.
Duck Derby
Purchase your "Racing Duck" from Don Rodenbaugh Aquatics Center this week, decorate and return it for judging by 5 p.m. on February 10. The races will be in the Lazy River beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 11, and awards will be given to the fastest and best decorated ducks.
You will receive an email when the ducks are available for pick up at the Don Rodenbaugh Aquatics Center front desk.
Depot open
The Allen Heritage Guild maintains the Depot as a repository of historic materials associated with the development of Allen and as a museum displaying exhibits and holding events that reflect the city's history. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the depot will be open to the public.
Permanent exhibits include the Houston and Texas Central Railroad, Allen Station Master Office, Ebenezer Allen, Sam Bass, the Interurban, Telephone Exchange, Native and Early Allen Settlers and the baggage cart.
