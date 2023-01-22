Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of Jan. 22.
The Gods of Comedy
Community members are invited to the Allen Contemporary theatre from Jan. 27-Feb. 12 to see a production of "The Gods of Comedy."
Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that will launch them into academic fame. But something goes disastrously wrong, and Daphne cries out in a panic, "Save me, gods of ancient Greece," and the gods appear. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption.
"The Gods of Comedy" is directed by Robyn Mead.
Comedy at the HUB
Start off the first month of the year with The HUB's first full comedy show: "Gettin’ LIVE with Lyndol Keith at The HUB" at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The event will be located in the HUB’s heated upstairs Republic space. Come listen to some of Dallas's funniest comics providing comedy suited for all ages.
Sanskriti 2023
Allen community members are invited to a cultural extravaganza by JKYog’s Bal-Mukund and Youth Club at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas 1450 North Watters Road.
On Jan. 22, youths will have an opportunity to showcase their talents. Trophies and medals are available for winners and certificates for all participants.
Contests range in a variety of categories including performing arts, literary and speech, visual arts, quizzes and strategy contests.
PH Indicator Art
Children in grades K-6 are invited to the Allen Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Attendees will discover the science behind bases and acids as you create drawings with lemon juice. Limited to 30.
Saturday Morning Crafts
Families are invited to the Allen Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 to spend time crafting together. Attendees will be able to come and go while supplies last.
