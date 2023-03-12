Here are five things to do in Allen the week of March 12.
Talking History: America's Vietnam War
Join James Sandy, from the University of Texas at Arlington, for an overview of America's involvement in the Vietnam War from 7-8:30 p.m. March 14 at the Allen Public Library. Explore why and how the United States participated in the war, the escalations in troop deployments and fighting that caused the war to become a divisive issue in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the events surrounding America's exit from the conflict.
Children to learn about perfect plants to grow from seedlings
Recommended for grades K-3, children are invited to read and learn about some perfect plants from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. March 15 at the Allen Public Library, then start a seed tray to grow at home. This event is limited to 48 active participants. Tickets will be available 30 minutes before the program begins at the Children's Desk.
Anime Evening at the library
Do you enjoy anime? Join like-minded kids at the Allen Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to enjoy Japanese snacks, make themed crafts and talk about your favorite shows.
The event will take place in the library’s upstairs program room and is open only to ages 7-12.
Celtic rock band to perform in Allen
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Cleghorn Celtic Rock Band as they blend original folk/rock songwriting with high energy Celtic fiddle and bagpipe tunes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.
Cleghorn features Texas southern rock with Celtic melodies. Original songwriting and high energy shows are among the band's most appreciated talents. Featuring John Cleghorn, Dylan Cleghorn, and Danny Rasaily, they have been acclaimed as charismatic performers who even go as far as leaving the stage to play among the crowd during their concerts.
Allen Philharmonic Orchestra to give ‘out of this world’ performance
The Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus presents a free, family-friendly program of music inspired by space — Out of this World.
On Sunday, March 19, from 3-4 p.m., audiences young and old can hear music from "Star Wars", "Star Trek," and selections from space-inspired classical works such as Gustav Holst’s "The Planets." The highlight of the afternoon will be the world premiere of composer David MacDonald’s new work for children’s audiences titled "What. On Earth. Was That?" — a piece about an alien who finds his way to Earth and can only communicate through music.
