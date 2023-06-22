With summer in full swing and community members coming out to the several parks offered in Allen, here are some projects residents can look forward to:
Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center
It was 20 years ago today when the city of Allen began planning for its first recreation center on the west side of the city. The recreation center entered its construction phase around two years ago and is now nearing the end.
The city anticipates opening the center this fall.
“We're very excited to open our amenities to the public,” Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham said. “We'll have an indoor playground that will be our showstopper for all the kids in town, in addition to our gym courts that will have basketball, volleyball and pickleball. We'll also have some great gathering spaces for programs and activities for the community members.”
Allen Heritage Village
Another project nearing completion is the Allen Heritage Village.
Located right across from the city’s senior center on Saint Mary Street is an incoming heritage village with various houses, churches and buildings that the city and Allen Heritage Guild have collected from across Collin County and restored in a central spot.
“We partnered with the Allen Heritage Guild, who owns all of the artifacts in the buildings,” Meacham said. “They were going through a major renovation to really bring the area to life with the hope of engaging with school groups, different camps and programs to celebrate the heritage of Allen and Collin County. It's a really stunning project we hope to wrap up this summer. Then we'll start programming later this year.”
Molsen Farm trailhead
Allen Parks and Recreation has two projects set to appear before the city council in July. Both have been in the works for a very long time, Meacham said.
The trial head at Molsen Farms is a proposed entrance to Allen’s trail network as well as a possible connection to Plano’s trails.
With no large trailheads on the southern portion of Allen's network, the city planned to utilize the recently acquired land on Molsen Farms, located between US-75and Greenville Avenue, just north of Chapparal Drive, for individuals to park their cars and explore Allen’s over 80 miles of trails. If approved, the city aims to start construction in the summer and anticipates the trail opening in the spring.
Bark Yard
Another project going to council in July will be Allen’s dog park, called the Bark Yard.
“We've faced a few delays in getting this over the finish line, but we're excited to finally be there,” Meacham said.
The Bark Yard will be located at Allen’s Jupiter Park, located at Jupiter Road and Park Place.
If approved, the city will begin construction in August and will begin opening up by the spring. This 8.5-acre park will have different paddocks for large and small dogs, as well as a gathering space for all community members with four-legged friends. This will be Allen’s only off-leash dog park, Meacham said.
“We're really excited to finally see this one come to life,” she added.
Ford Park
Allen’s oldest and most used park will undergo master planning beginning at the end of July and running through early August.
“It's going to be a unique property with three different chunks of land,” Meacham said.
Ford Park will be divided into north, east and west sections.
“With this being our oldest park and one of the most actively used parks, we have everything from softball fields to playgrounds to rectangular fields for flag football and ultimate frisbee leagues,” Meacham said.
The park also provides tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts and several other uses.
The city aims to garner community engagement this summer to reimagine Ford Park.
ADA Transition
The city of Allen recently launched a campaign called Inspired Inclusion, where the parks and recreation department will transition its facilities to be more ADA inclusive.
The city is working with a company called Direct Access, along with Cole and Associates Engineering to look at how to feasibly update Allen’s parks to become more inclusive.
“We're really trying to get feedback on how we can make all of our parks more accessible,” Meacham said.
She added that the parks and recreation department wants to better understand how it can be inclusive for all community members with a wide range of disabilities.
“We're really excited about the process to really develop this plan that will lead us into the future of staying accessible for all community members,” Meacham said.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.