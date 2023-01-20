Stepping into the new year, Allen Parks and Recreation has several projects lined up to continue growing its community engagement.

With projects like renovations at Heritage Village, the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Community Park and Allen’s incoming dog park, the city aims to have more residents visit its parks.

Heritage Village.jpg

During the fall, Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Heritage Village Guild, plans to expand its programming in Heritage Village. 
Jupiter Park.jpg

The dog park will replace Jupiter Park, located at 510 S Jupiter Rd.
Terrell.jpg

The Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and community park are slated to open in August.
Bethany Lakes.jpg

Bethany Lakes Parks will have a new loop trail for residents to walk, run or bike.
Rolling Hills.jpg

Opening this week, Rolling Hills Park is back with a variety of amenities.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments