Stepping into the new year, Allen Parks and Recreation has several projects lined up to continue growing its community engagement.
With projects like renovations at Heritage Village, the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Community Park and Allen’s incoming dog park, the city aims to have more residents visit its parks.
“We're very excited for the diversity of these different projects,” Allen Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham said. “That will really help engage with our community on a whole new level. We're excited for a very busy year.”
Here are the top five projects residents can anticipate for 2023.
Heritage Village
Allen Heritage Village is currently undergoing renovation.
This completes the renovations located off St. Mary, Meacham said. A little over $2 million was allocated through the Community Development Corporation to historically renovate some of the facilities.
The city plans to open the facilities by end of summer. During the fall, the Allen Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Heritage Village Guild, plans to expand its programming in the village.
Allen Dog Park
A long-anticipated project, Meacham said the park is expected to undergo construction in the late spring and be complete by the end of 2023.
At a Jan. 24 city council meeting, Allen Parks and Recreation will appear before council to propose the name Bark Yard for the dog park.
“Most of the dog parks in the area have had that whimsical naming, and we're staying on that same theme,” Meacham said
The dog park will replace Jupiter Park, located at 510 S Jupiter Rd.
Terrell Recreation Center
Anticipated to open in August, Meacham says that Allen’s first west-side recreation center is on schedule and under budget.
“We're making really great progress on that project,” she said. "Parks and Recreation plans to begin selling memberships for the facility in May. In addition to the recreation center, the department is also working on the Stephen G. Terrell Community Park, in coordination with the Allen Parks Foundation, the city’s art board and Allen Public Library to put in a storybook trail, where children will be able to go from kiosk to kiosk reading a story, with public art sprinkled in between, Meacham said.
Bethany Lake Loop Trail
The Bethany Lake Loop Trail is part of the city’s masterplan for trails and bikeways, Meacham said. The park will have an added loop trail around the park to allow residents to get their exercise in a loop trail as opposed to having to follow multiple trails throughout the city, Meacham said. Funding partially comes from sales tax garnered by the city’s Community Development Corporation, as well as grant funding.
Meacham said that the loop trail around Celebration Park is very popular and heavily used and anticipates a lot of use out of the incoming Bethany Lakes loop trail.
Rolling Hills Park
Opening this week, Rolling Hills Park is back with a variety of amenities.
“Rolling Hills Park is the only park we ever had to close,” Meacham said. “In 2016, we actually had to close the park down after a flood event.”
In 2018, the city began efforts to renovate and reopen the park. However, the pandemic slowed its progress.
“We've gotten wonderful feedback from the neighborhood for the park,” Meacham said. “It has a sports court with basketball and pickleball on it, as well as playgrounds and pollinator gardens. There's also some really great open space for families to get out and spend time together.”
The city plans to hold a formal opening in March, when weather allows, Meacham said.
