From retail centers to residential developments, residents may have seen dirt moving on Stacy Road. Here are some incoming developments, according to Allen’s development map:
Shopping Center on Stacy
A proposed shopping center is slated to develop in Allen after a 4-1-0 vote on June 6.
At Tuesday’s City of Allen Planning and Zoning meeting, commission members deliberated over the proposed center, slated to go near Stacy Road and Greenville Avenue.
The site plan is for a multi-unit shell building intended to be used for retail and restaurant uses. Access to the site will be through an entrance off of Stacy Rd., and through internal drive aisles with both the eastern and western properties.
Planner Jordan Caudle said the property had previously been approved for a shopping center in September 2022, January of 2023 and in March, matching the zoning of its east and west neighbors. However, the applicant made a change to the abandonment of the existing access easements on the plat, requiring another approval.
Commissioner Gary Stocker abstained from voting due to a typo in the agenda.
Tesla Charging Station
A shopping center at 939 W. Stacy Rd. will see new installations of Tesla quick charge stations to accommodate electric vehicles. There will also be updates to the current parking layout as well as landscaping on site.
The Reserve at Watters
A 34-acre plot of land located off Stacy Road and Watters Creek has been approved for a single-family development of a single-family subdivision. The development is slated to bring 124 detached single-family lots and eight HOA lots.
Residents will be able to access the development from West Stacy Road and North Watters Road and through connection points through the existing residential subdivisions to the north.
Stacy and Angel Retail Center Fitness
A special-use Permit was granted in April to allow an over 2,000 square-foot fitness center on the corner of Stacy Road and Angel Parkway.
The subject site has a total of 61 parking spaces, sharing a building with a nail salon.
