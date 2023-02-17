The filing period for Allen City Council and the Allen ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
During the election, Allen residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Mayor and Place 2 for city council and Places 6 and 7 on the Allen ISD board of trustees.
Here’s who has filed:
Allen City Council
Spots for Allen’s mayor and Place 2 on city council are open.
Baine Brooks filed to run for mayor of Allen. He previously served from 2012-2022 on the Place 6 seat for council.
Nathan Polsky and Tommy Baril have filed for Place 2 on the city council. Polsky is an active member of the Collin County Libertarian Party and also volunteers for Keep Allen Beautiful. Baril is an assistant director at the US Government Accountability Office.
Allen ISD Board of Trustees
Polly Montgomery currently runs unopposed for re-election on the Place 6 seat for the board of trustees.
Michelle Boren, Bill Parker, James Hollis and Brandon Villarreal filed for election for Place 7 on the board.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
