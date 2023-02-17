Allen city hall file photo
File photo

The filing period for Allen City Council and the Allen ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the election, Allen residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Mayor and Place 2 for city council and Places 6 and 7 on the Allen ISD board of trustees.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

