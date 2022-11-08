Collin County has released early voting results for the Nov. 8 election, giving an early sign as to how county residents cast their ballots for key statewide races.
Here's a look at the numbers:
Governor
According to numbers released at 7 p.m. by the county, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott leads in the race with 54.01% (143,039) of early votes reported by Collin County. Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke has garnered 44.86% (118,797) of early votes in Collin County. Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts trailed in third with 0.89% (2,347) of the votes, and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios was reported to have 0.18% (481).
Lieutenant Governor
Early voting totals released by the county show that 52.34% (137,531) of early votes cast by Collin County were in favor of Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. Democratic challenger Mike Collier was reported to have 45.54% (119,667) of Collin County's early votes. Libertarian candidate Shanna Steele was reported to have 2.12% (5,577) of the early votes.
Attorney General
Totals show 51.43% (134,308) of Collin County's early votes went to Republican incumbent Ken Paxton while 45.23% (118,124) went to Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza. Meanwhile, 3.35% (8,739) of Collin County's early votes went to Libertarian candidate Mark Ash.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.