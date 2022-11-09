Nov. 8 election results have come in for Collin County, and results show that over 365,000 voters in the county took to the polls.
That included casting ballots for statewide elections. Here's a look how Collin County voters cast their ballots for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General races.
Note: Election results are unofficial until certified.
Governor
Collin County voters showed favorability for Gov. Greg Abbott with 54.35% of votes, according to unofficial results from the county. In total, 197,810 of the votes went for the Republican incumbent while 44.28% of votes went to Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
Lieutenant Governor
Collin County voters showed 53% favorability for Republican Dan Patrick, with 191,018 going for the incumbent. Meanwhile, 44.49% of Collin County votes (160,331) went to Democratic challenger Mike Collier.
Attorney General
Collin County voters showed 52.31% favorability for Ken Paxton, with 187,454 of the votes going to the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, 44.16% of the votes went to Democratic challenger Rochelle Mercedes Garza.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
