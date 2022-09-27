As the city of Allen moves into its next fiscal year, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.4212 per $100 valuation.
The newly adopted tax rate will fund street maintenance and repairs, setting aside funds for radio replacement for public safety and other facility and infrastructure needs. It also includes funding for 19 new full-time staff positions including police, fire and water, sewer and solid waste department hires.
Additionally, 59 positions are slated to be filled for the new Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, expected to open in late summer 2023.
The city’s capital improvement program budget includes 54 active projects for the upcoming fiscal year, including facility projects, water and sewer projects, street and transportation projects and one drainage project.
At a Sept. 13 Allen City Council meeting, residents and council members shared their views on how the city should allocate its funding for the coming year and whether or not the tax rate should be increased.
While four city council members were in favor of adopting a tax rate of $0.461959 per $100 in property taxes, Council Members Dave Shafer, Daren Meis and Dave Cornette were in favor of a no new revenue rate of $0.418914 per $100.
After discussion amongst council members and Mayor Kenneth Fulk, City Council Members compromised on the $0.4212 rate, except for Meis who wanted the no new revenue rate. Shafer, who proposed the adopted tax rate, said he did so to protect residents from paying $500,000 to the county, because council could not agree on a budget.
At the same City Council meeting, residents spoke both in favor and against raising tax revenue for the city.
Those in favor of a higher tax revenue cited the need for road maintenance and keeping a level of excellence in service.
Those in favor of the no new revenue rate said the city should be more fiscally responsible and should not fund projects like recreation centers that do not help the community during a recession.
Allen’s 2022-2023 budget will go into effect on Oct. 1.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
