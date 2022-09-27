Allen
Courtesy Photo

As the city of Allen moves into its next fiscal year, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.4212 per $100 valuation.

The newly adopted tax rate will fund street maintenance and repairs, setting aside funds for radio replacement for public safety and other facility and infrastructure needs. It also includes funding for 19 new full-time staff positions including police, fire and water, sewer and solid waste department hires.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

