Temperatures have reached record highs in Texas, which has caused drought conditions throughout the Lone Star State this summer.
Across Texas this has resulted in hardship for farming communities and counties issuing disaster declarations. Other communities, such as cities in the Metroplex, have been affected by the heat and drought in different ways.
Here's how it is affecting residents of Allen and what they should know as it continues.
Allen is encountering a "moderate drought"
Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor released data revealing that Allen and most of Collin County is in the midst of a "moderate drought," a classification that is one tier above "abnormally dry" and one tier below "severe drought."
Over the past week, Allen has experienced triple-digit highs, with some days even reaching peaks of 109 degrees.
A burn ban is in effect
On July 11, the Collin County Commissioners Court issued an outdoor burn ban that will remain in effect through Oct. 9, unless the Commissioners Court or Texas Forest Registry determines otherwise. This applies mostly to unincorporated areas.
This order provides exceptions for controlled and prescribed burns for firefighter training, natural gas production and more.
Water conservation efforts are underway
The city of Allen, along with the North Texas Municipal Water District, are actively encouraging residents to conserve as much water as possible, especially as it pertains to outdoor and landscaping use.
Because the district and the city reached a record demand for water use (a precise number was not given), the city reported that water use was cut by nearly 8% on July 17 and more than 12% on July 18.
The city also stated that its irrigation systems for its facilities and maintained spaces have been shut off during peak hours. Because The Courses at Watters Creek pulls water from the Rowlett Creek, parks officials said on Tuesday that it has not yet had to implement water conservation measures (although they also said they have been monitoring creek flow daily.)
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
