Construction for The Farm development is continuing in Allen.
Bruce Heller, the President of developer JayRyCo, told the Allen American on Tuesday that infrastructure and street construction has been completed for the project's phase one trails, and infrastructure and street construction for the townhome additions is expected to be completed by August.
Furthermore, the 135-acre development's public parking garage is projected to be finished in September, Heller said.
Many of the residential and commercial offerings of The Farm are expected to open by 2023 even as market constraints continue to affect construction projects nationwide.
"Rapidly increasing construction costs, supply chain challenges and overall market uncertainty obviously affect any project, especially large, complex projects such as The Farm," Heller said. "We have developed through many various economic cycles over the last 40 years and while they are always challenging, we are confident the overall Farm development will continue just like it did during the pandemic.We are working closely with our partners to continue moving forward."
The anticipated completion/opening dates of various amenities at The Farm are as follows:
The Hub entertainment complex — construction/opening tentatively slated for fall 2022
West Lake Park — construction slated to start in July, anticipated to be complete by the end of year
FarmWorks One — construction "will kick off later this year," per Heller
The Farm neighborhood retail center — construction slated for 2023, tenants currently in the midst of lease negotiations
Alta at The Farm — expected to open in early 2023
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
