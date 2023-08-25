Commuters driving through parts of Allen may have noticed a lot of dirt moving along US 75 in recent months. As the city aims to bring more quality commercial developments to its corridor, here are the top developments that have opened or are under construction along US 75:
Staybridge Suites
Staybridge Suites, generally located west of Central Expressway at Stacy Road, is a five-story limited service hotel project being developed on a 1.899 acre tract of land located North of the Allen Premium Outlets.
Outback Steakhouse
The incoming Outback Steakhouse is a site plan for a 4,600 square-foot building intended for a restaurant with no drive-through use. Access will be provided by existing access easements from neighboring properties, as well as a drive connecting US 75 and Chelsea Boulevard. The restaurant will be located at 1995 US 75.
Portillo's Hot Dogs
Portillo’s will soon open in Allen at 1955 US 75. It will occupy a 7,800 square-foot building that will be used for a restaurant with drive-in or through use. Access to the site will be provided through a shared easement to the south and through internal drive aisles to the north.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is now open at 190 E Stacy Road with its 2,400 square-foot restaurant that will include drive-through use. The location provides access through the existing ﬁre lane connecting to Cabela Dr. and through the parking lot to the north.
Montfort Capital
Montfort Capital is an interior access self storage complex. There will also be a number of small office, retail and warehouse units along the Curtis Lane frontage.
The development was approved by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission on July 18.
Exchange Business Center
Allen Business Center is a site plan to construct three buildings on two lots at 240 and 260 W. Exchange Parkway. The development will have a 49,123 square-foot building, a 10,485 square-foot building and a 10,616 square-foot building. The site will be accessible through the existing entrances off of Exchange Parkway and US 75.
Home Zone
Home Zone is now open in Allen to sell furniture to area residents. It will occupy a 40,386 square-foot building for furniture store use at 479 and 511 US 75. The applicant plans to provide 120 parking spaces.
Islamic Center
Allen’s Islamic Center is set to grow in size, acquiring an additional 15,000 square feet.
Davis at Montgomery Ridge Phase 2
The Davis at Montgomery Ridge Phase is an urban residential project, located at the northeast corner of Montgomery Boulevard and Marian Drive. Phase 2 will include a four-story building housing 252 total units. There will also be a ﬁve-story parking garage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.