US 75.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Allen

Commuters driving through parts of Allen may have noticed a lot of dirt moving along US 75 in recent months. As the city aims to bring more quality commercial developments to its corridor, here are the top developments that have opened or are under construction along US 75:

Staybridge Suites


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments