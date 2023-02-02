As winter weather continues in DFW, some school districts have announced delayed starts for Friday, Feb. 3.
Here's a rundown of where districts stand as of Thursday afternoon:
Allen ISD campuses and offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 3. Kids Club will also be closed.
"The decision to cancel school was made because of the ongoing precipitation and forecast for sub-freezing temperatures throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning," the district stated. "This decision was made with the safety of our students, families, and staff in mind, including our student drivers and students who walk to school or the bus stop. Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the day tomorrow. Therefore, previously scheduled fine arts and athletics events on Friday evening will proceed as normal."
Stay tuned at allenisd.org/alerts
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD kept schools and offices closed on Thursday, Feb. 2. It has not provided an update for Feb. 3 as of 4:50 p.m.
"We are closely monitoring the weather for Friday, February 3, and will notify parents via email and text message in case of a school closure or delayed start," the district website states.
Celina ISD has said it will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3.
"District staff spent this afternoon assessing bus routes, campus parking lots, sidewalks and other non-treated roads and intersections across our district’s 96-mile service area," the district site sates. "Most of the area continues to have nearly 2” of ice creating hazardous driving conditions. With temperatures dipping below freezing tonight, areas that have thawed this afternoon will refreeze making roads undriveable. Based on weather reports, the district doesn’t expect roads and parking lots to clear until tomorrow afternoon when the temperatures get well above the freezing mark. With all of these variables in mind, our district’s top priority continues to be the safety of our students, parents and staff. Thank you to all of our Bobcats for your patience and understanding during this time. In the coming days, our district will share school make-up information."
Prosper ISD has said it will provide a decision by 9 p.m. today regarding school on Feb. 3.
"We are continuing to monitor weather conditions closely with area emergency management teams and local meteorologists as we evaluate and make a decision regarding school on Friday," an update on the district site states. "We also have staff driving the roads and neighborhoods to determine if our buses, staff and teen drivers will be safe to travel tomorrow."
The district's special board meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Information is available at prosper-isd.net
Coppell ISD remained closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
As of 4:50 p.m., the district has not provided an update regarding Feb. 3 on its website.
More information is available at coppellisd.com
Frisco ISD buildings will be closed for instruction and business on Friday, February 3, 2023, due to poor road conditions. Frisco ISD will utilize the scheduled April 28th Bad Weather Make-up Day.
More information about weather-related closings in Frisco ISD will be available at friscoisd.org as it becomes available.
Lewisville ISD has said all campuses and facilities will have a 2 hour delayed start on Friday, Feb. 3.
Elementary begins at 9:45 a.m.; middle school at 10:55 a.m.; and high school at 10:20 a.m. Campuses will not be open to supervise students until one hour before school starts. Students should not be dropped off early. Buses will pick students up two hours later than normal. We will continue carefully monitoring the weather and announce any further changes to the schedule by 6 a.m. Friday morning.
More information is at lisd.net
Little Elm ISD will have a delayed start to school on Friday, Feb. 3.
Buses will run two hours behind the regular scheduled pick-up time. School start times for tomorrow are as follows:
- LEHS: 9:20*
- Elementary: 10:05*
- Middle Schools: 10:55*
*Breakfast will be offered to students
- Morning Pre-K is cancelled
- Alphabest will open at 8:30 a.m. for registered students
- HS and MS students will report to first period.
Dismissal will be at normal times.
More information on Little Elm school closures can be found online at littleelmisd.net.
McKinney ISD schools and offices remained closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
As of 4:50 p.m., the district website has not provided a decision regarding Feb. 3.
For more information about inclement weather notifications, visit mckinneyisd.net/safety-security/emergency-management/severe-weather-preparedness-response/
Mesquite ISD remained closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
"As soon as a decision is made about our plans for Friday, we will notify you," the district stated. "Please stay safe and stay warm."
As of 4:50 p.m., the district had not provided an update regarding Feb. 3.
Plano ISD has said it is monitoring conditions for Feb. 3 and will make a decision by 5 a.m. tomorrow.
More information is at pisd.edu
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.