As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have continued to announce closures.
Allen ISD campuses and offices will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2, due to hazardous weather and unsafe driving conditions throughout the area. All after-school activities and events will be canceled on Thursday evening, and Kids Club will be closed.
Stay tuned at allenisd.org/alerts
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has said schools and offices will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
"We are closely monitoring the weather for Friday, February 3, and will notify parents via email and text message in case of a school closure or delayed start," the district stated.
Celina ISD has said it will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
"The district will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and will make a decision about Friday, Feb. 3 at a later time. Additionally, all activities and events have been postponed. In the coming days, the district will provide school make-up information," the district stated.
Prosper ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
In addition, the district's special board meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Information is available at prosper-isd.net
Coppell ISD will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
More information is available at coppellisd.com
Frisco ISD will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
"At this time, Frisco ISD will not need to utilize a bad weather make-up day," the district site states.
More information about weather-related closings in Frisco ISD will be available at friscoisd.org as it becomes available.
Lewisville ISD has said all LISD campuses and facilities will be closed Thursday, Feb. 2. All after school activities are canceled for Thursday.
"Classes and activities for Friday are still under review. If further cancellations are necessary, families will be notified as soon as possible," the district stated.
More information is at lisd.net
Little Elm ISD will cancel classes for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Soccer that was scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Saturday at 2:30 p.m. There will be no sub-varsity on Saturday.
"Still waiting to hear about a decision on basketball for tomorrow," the district site states.
More information on Little Elm school closures can be found online at https://www.littleelmisd.net.
McKinney ISD schools and offices will be closed again on Thursday, Feb. 2.
"MISD will continue to monitor conditions throughout today and Thursday," the district site states. "As always, any updates will be communicated through the normal methods."
For more information about inclement weather notifications, visit mckinneyisd.net/safety-security/emergency-management/severe-weather-preparedness-response/
Mesquite ISD will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2.
"Staff members are driving the roads across the district to evaluate conditions and monitoring weather updates around the clock," the district website states. "As soon as a decision is made about our plans for Friday, we will let you know. Please stay safe and stay warm."
Plano ISD schools and facilities will continue to be closed Thursday, Feb. 2.
"This extends to afternoon and evening activities and competitions for Thursday, February 2," the district site states.
More information is at pisd.edu
