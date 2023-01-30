Front view of a yellow school bus

Front view of a yellow school bus

 Leena Robinson

As winter weather approaches, multiple school districts have begun announcing precautions. 

Allen ISD has announced that all after-school events and activities are canceled for Monday, Jan. 30. For full information, visit allenisd.org/Alerts 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments