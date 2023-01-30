As winter weather approaches, multiple school districts have begun announcing precautions.
Allen ISD has announced that all after-school events and activities are canceled for Monday, Jan. 30. For full information, visit allenisd.org/Alerts
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will continue its regular schedule for Jan. 30. However, due to anticipated inclement weather later, all evening activities are canceled, the district said.
"We are closely monitoring the weather for Jan. 31 & will notify parents via email & text message in case of a school closure or a delay," CFBISD said.
Celina ISD has canceled school for Jan. 30 "out of an abundance of caution."
"We make this decision as inclement weather continues to approach our area six hours earlier than anticipated," the district stated. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make the best decision possible for all students and staff across our 96-mile district."
Coppell ISD has canceled after-school activities for Monday, Jan. 30.
"The district is monitoring the weather for Tuesday, Jan. 31, and a decision will be made and announced as soon as possible, no later than 6 a.m.," Coppell ISD stated.
Frisco ISD has announced that after school activities are canceled for Jan. 30 due to weather. Visit friscoisd.org/alerts for updates.
Lewisville ISD has announced that campuses and facilities will be released two hours early Monday, Jan. 30. After school activities for Monday are canceled. Students can be picked up earlier if families are able. Buses will also follow the following early dismissal schedule: Elementary School (including STEM academies) - 1 p.m.; High School - 1:35 p.m. - High School drivers will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.; Middle School - 2:10 p.m.
"The district is monitoring the weather for tomorrow and will notify families by 7 p.m. Monday night if school is canceled for Tuesday," the district stated. "Elementary extended school day services will remain open on their normal operating hours Monday, Jan. 30, closing at 6:30 p.m., but we encourage ESD families to pick students up from ESD early if possible."
More information is at lisd.net
McKinney ISD said Monday that at this time, all campuses will remain open, and students will be released on normal schedules. However, after-school activities and meetings have been canceled for Jan. 30, including athletics.
"Club 360 and Employee Childcare will close at 5:30 p.m., but we encourage those parents to arrive as early as possible, so staff members may begin traveling home as soon as possible," the district stated.
For more information about inclement weather notifications, visit mckinneyisd.net/safety-security/emergency-management/severe-weather-preparedness-response/
Mesquite ISD has said all Mesquite ISD afternoon activities and events are canceled for Monday Jan. 30. The district has said that at this time, MISD is planning for a normal dismissal time on Monday.
Plano ISD has announced that it is canceling all after-school and evening activities for Jan. 30.
More information is at pisd.edu
