The city of Allen is currently working with community members to put together a new masterplan for one of its older parks.

Developed in 1986, Ford Park, located at 705 Whitman Drive, allows for several uses, including lacrosse, soccer, baseball and softball, tennis and pickleball. Additionally, it offers open space, a playground and picnic areas next to Ford Middle School. Located in Ford Park West, Ford Pool offers a summertime gathering space for area residents.


