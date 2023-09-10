The city of Allen is currently working with community members to put together a new masterplan for one of its older parks.
Developed in 1986, Ford Park, located at 705 Whitman Drive, allows for several uses, including lacrosse, soccer, baseball and softball, tennis and pickleball. Additionally, it offers open space, a playground and picnic areas next to Ford Middle School. Located in Ford Park West, Ford Pool offers a summertime gathering space for area residents.
According to the city, it’s one of Allen’s most used parks and is due for redevelopment.
“Through recent public input opportunities, Allen residents identified Ford Park as a top priority for redevelopment,” the city said. “This master planning process will give Allen Parks & Recreation a better idea of what our community envisions for this space. Knowing community priorities and preferences will help shape eventual budgets and construction plans.”
Parks Director Kate Meacham said the city aims to work with the Allen Sports Association, area residents and the middle school to better understand community needs for the park as a new master plan is put in place.
The public input process begins from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at a community party at Ford Park hosted by Allen Parks and Recreation. There will be plenty of opportunities for residents to share their ideas and input for the park, along with plenty of family-friendly activities and food.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
