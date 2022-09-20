High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano.
The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
High 5 will be neighbors with the incoming HUB, an open-air entertainment venue famous for its first location on 30A near Seaside, Florida. The partnership of the HUB and High 5 will inaugurate The Farm in Allen as the entertainment mecca for Collin County. High 5 Allen is slated to open in late Fall 2023.
High 5 is an upscale family entertainment company with two locations in the Greater Austin area. Like the large, two-story High 5 in Lakeway, the Allen location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a 2-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, and High 5’s signature “Up Top” boutique bowling lounge. In addition, the new location will offer escape rooms and an expansive resort-style miniature golf course allowing for outdoor entertainment. Craft food and beverages, bars, and event spaces, all key features of High 5’s brand, will be among the many offerings continued in the Allen location.
The Farm in Allen is planned to have 1.6 million square feet of office, 142,000 square feet of retail, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurants, townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units. The development will also embrace the property’s natural beauty with a 1.5-acre lake, boardwalk restaurants, over 2.5 miles of hike and bike trails, a 16-acre greenbelt along Watters Creek and four additional park areas.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
