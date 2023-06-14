Groundbreaking.jpg

Allen community members gathered at The Farm Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking for High 5 Entertainment.

Allen community members gathered at The Farm Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking for High 5 Entertainment, slated to be located north of The HUB off of State Highway 121 and Alma Road.

High 5, an upscale family entertainment company, will bring bowling, axe throwing, golf, games and several other activities to its 3-acre plot.

