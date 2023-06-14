Allen community members gathered at The Farm Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking for High 5 Entertainment, slated to be located north of The HUB off of State Highway 121 and Alma Road.
High 5, an upscale family entertainment company, will bring bowling, axe throwing, golf, games and several other activities to its 3-acre plot.
“High 5 entertainment will bring much needed outdoor entertainment to Collin County,” Allen Mayor Baine Brooks said.
High 5 will sit just north of The HUB, adding new entertainment for the 135-acre development. According to Dan Bowman, executive director with the Allen Economic Development Corporation, The Farm has been elevated from a mixed-use development to an entertainment district through developments like The HUB, High 5, Chicken and Pickle and more.
"The Farm didn't just pop up yesterday,” Bowman said. “We started talking about the Farm in Allen years ago. We started talking about the 121 corridor decades ago. This is our first major mixed-use project. The name of the game right now in the economic development community is place making. You can build a building that's just brick and mortar. But what makes people love a place is that destination. There's something to do. That's what we're seeing with the High 5. This is going to be the crown jewel of this project."
Baine said the development, along with incoming office space, will bring new employees and economic traffic as it becomes a central location for families and businesses to have fun.
“We envisioned The Farm as being a center of the Allen community,” Bruce Heller, president of JaRyCo Development said.
He added that the success of the Farm as an entertainment district will come from the sense of place created around being a community center, rather than being a development with several buildings.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.