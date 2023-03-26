Here are 5 things to do in and around Allen the week of March 26:
Celtic music at the Allen Public Library
Tap your feet along with local Irish Band KinFolk as they represent the Traditional Irish Music Education Society and bring us the tunes and traditions of Irish Folk Music from 3- 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Allen Public Library. No ticket required, come and go as space allows. Sponsored by the Friends of the Allen Public Library and the event is for all ages.
Intro to the universe
Recommended for ages 8+, children are invited to learn about the Big Bang, gravity, the Milky Way galaxy, star formation, constellations and much more from 4:45-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 29 at the Allen Public Library. Handouts and prizes for attendees. Limited to 60. Tickets will be available 30 minutes before the program begins at the Children's Desk.
Allen CDC Community Night
Cheer on our home teams at Allen Community Development Corporation's upcoming Community Night at the Dallas Sidekicks professional indoor soccer game at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets are at a discounted $12 plus a free ballcap.
Get a discounted ticket and free ballcap while supplies last.
Listen to author Anthony Head and photographer Kirk Weddle dispel myths surrounding 1950s era Dives as they discuss their book "Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State."
This program will be presented live both in person and virtually via ACTV.org at 7:30 p.m. Thursdya, March 30 at the Allen Public Library. No registration is required to attend. Admittance is first come, first served.
St. Jude Career Alliance Job Search Workshop
Join the St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry at its comprehensive job search workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
This workshop will teach you how to network, work on your resume, and interview.
The admission fee includes a copy of The Champion Way: Land in Four Weeks, the career development guide this workshop is based upon.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
