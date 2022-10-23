How Allen has served as an epicenter for the skate community

Nate Smith says you really see people's personality through skateboarding.
Since 2005, the city of Allen has drawn people from all over the metroplex to visit the Edge Skate Park at 201 St Mary Dr.
Being the first city in the Metroplex to have a public skate park, Edge Skate Park became a staple in the Dallas area for skaters, scooters and BMX riders to practice on different obstacles.
“The idea of building this park was to give riders a central location, because at the time, the city was in the process of building the Village Shopping Center, and they had some other construction,” said Billy Diaz, youth program supervisor at the Edge. “They wanted to get kids away from riding behind grocery stores or in neighborhoods. When the park opened, it was pretty busy.”
The Edge has brought the skating, scooter and BMX community together through different events over the years including the Edge Holiday Bash the second Saturday of December every year. Diaz says the competition serves as a good introduction to competing for young riders.
“Some of the highlights have definitely been the competitions,” Diaz said. “That's probably my favorite part of the job. It gives a lot of the local kids an outlet to showcase their talent. A lot of these kids don't necessarily participate in team sports, so they're out here a lot of times riding with their friends or by themselves. Their parents may or may not know what they're doing every day, so those competitions are a good opportunity to bring their parents out and let them see their skill level.”
The park brings skaters of all styles from street skaters to long boarders and even those engaging in the revival of surf skate.
“This park is really good for what I do because the mini bowl is my favorite part. I can get flow and ride back and forth,” said Yoshi Lee, who enjoys surf skating and long boarding at the Edge. “The steepness and angles of the slopes are really fitting for my style and what I do. I make the journey here every couple weeks.”
Lee had gone to a Yow surf skate competition while visiting Thailand, where he earned sixth place.
“I like this park more than the Plano location just because it's a more open and spread-out location,” Lee said. “The other is more compact feeling. It's all about getting your space. When it gets crowded here, which it really does, you have to be very vigilant of other people.”
In addition to Allen’s skate park, the Point Skate Shop in Fairview has introduced several locals to skating for over seven years as a locally-owned shop.
“There have been a lot of skate shops in north Dallas over the last few years, and I think where we differ is we don't put a label on ourselves,” said Nate Smith, owner of the Point Skate Shop. “We don't stick to just carrying just a few brands we identify with. There's something in here for everyone. We have very high-end gear, and we have Dickies.”
As a local shop, the Point has supported local riders through sponsorships in competitions, has hosted events throughout the Dallas area, provided lessons and gives riders a place to skate indoors during inclement weather.
“One of the things when we first opened, we wanted to make sure this place had a very welcoming vibe,” Smith said. “We didn't want to come off as the 'cool guy skate shop' that when you walk in you get sized up and nobody wants to talk to you. Everyone's welcome here, and I think people can get that feeling as soon as they walk in. As soon as they start asking questions and realize that the person behind the counter is really nice, they get really interested.”
As other cities have constructed public skate parks in the area, Allen remains a central location for Dallas-area skaters.
“The parks are great for us because we've been asking for them for years. It's been a home for a lot of skaters over the years,” Smith said. “It gives a lot of people something to do when they could be doing something they shouldn't.”
