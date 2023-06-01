IMG_7854.jpg

Meera Patel, middle, surprised her cousin and brother at Allen High School's graduation May 26.

On Friday, May 26, there was an air of excitement at Allen High School as seniors prepared to take part in graduation ceremonies to mark an end to a chapter in their educational journey.

The bleachers in the school’s gym swelled in shades of blue and white, as emerging graduates found their seats wearing their caps and gowns.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments