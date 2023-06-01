On Friday, May 26, there was an air of excitement at Allen High School as seniors prepared to take part in graduation ceremonies to mark an end to a chapter in their educational journey.
The bleachers in the school’s gym swelled in shades of blue and white, as emerging graduates found their seats wearing their caps and gowns.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., two students, Arjun and Sanjana Patel, headed from their seats, swimming through the sea of students in the bleachers to the gym floor to be displayed as an example of how graduates should look during the ceremony. Little did they know a surprise waited for them around the corner.
Tucked behind some gym equipment in a hallway leading to the gym floor, Allen High School alumna Meera Patel awaited the signal to tell him to emerge from the hallway to greet her brother and cousin.
Meera currently serves in the United States Air Force and had travelled back to Allen to see her family walk across the commencement stage.
“There were a lot of things running through my head,” Meera said. “I had never done this before. I was nervous but also a little excited. I knew [my cousin and brother] had no idea that I was coming, so that was exciting. There were definitely a lot of emotions.”
Seeing her cousin walk into the gym, Sanjana teared up as she and Arjun rushed to embrace Meera.
“I was really in shock,” Sanjana said. “I couldn't believe she was here. I thought she wouldn't be able to make it because of her being in the military. I was definitely happy she was here. I got really emotional.”
Both Arjun and Sanjana said they were happy Meera got to see them graduate. Sanjana recalled a special memory of seeing Meera graduate from Allen High School in 2016.
“It didn't feel real when I saw Meera at first,” Arjun said. “It was really cool seeing her in person because I had just been on FaceTime with her a few hours before, and it looked like she was back in her apartment. It was really special that she was there.”
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.