Here are five things to do in Allen the week of July 16:
Allen à la Mode: Melt Ice Creams
Allen Parks and Recreation is throwing a sweet shindig and the whole community is invited. Melt Ice Cream's Joy Ride truck is dishing out free scoops of their scrumptious frozen delights. Swing by Allen Senior Recreation Center on July 18 from 12:30-1:15 p.m. or until the scoops are gone.
Summer Dive-in Movie
Grab your friends, swimsuit, and a towel and enjoy a movie while you swim and float in the pool at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the Ford Pool. The movie "Strange World" will be shown. Concessions, noodles and tubes will be available for an additional cost.
Feed the City: Allen
Feed the City is a monthly volunteer opportunity where individuals come together at a local venue to make lunches for people in need. Lunches consist of sandwiches, chips and fruits. Feed the City events are open to all. This week’s Feed the City is slated to take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at Boomer Jack’s, 131 E Stacy Road. More information at tangocharities.org/event-details/feed-the-city-allen-2023-07-22-08-00.
James Wand Secret Agent Magic Show
Recommended for ages 5 and older, enjoy magic and lots of laughs in this top-secret adventure at the Allen Public Library from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Seating is limited to 287 at each show. Tickets are free and will be available 30 minutes before the program begins at the Children's Desk.
Frontline Gaming Lone Star Open 2023
The Lone Star Open is tabletop wargaming is slated to begin Friday, July 21 at the Allen Dallas Marriott hotel, 777 Watters Creek Blvd.
Battle it out with the best of the best at this Texas-sized event and see if you are worth your salt in tabletop gaming. The Lone Star Open is dedicated to community members who are (or have been) part of the U.S. Armed Forces. Special perks will be offered to both active duty personnel and veterans. For more information, visit Frontline Gaming.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
