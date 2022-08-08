GATEWAY
The City of Allen received a $2 million grant to enhance safety for key intersections throughout the city.

The grant from Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program also includes $220,000 that will go toward improving 11 key intersections.

