The City of Allen received a $2 million grant to enhance safety for key intersections throughout the city.
The grant from Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program also includes $220,000 that will go toward improving 11 key intersections.
The improvements include upgraded detection systems and pedestrian push buttons at:
Alma Road and Hedgcoxe Road;
Alma Road and Comanche Drive;
Exchange Drive and Andrews Drive;
Hedgcoxe Road and Duchess Drive;
Stacy Road and Andrews Drive.
Relocated traffic signal poles and new pedestrian poles will be installed at Bethany and Malone Road, and a new traffic signal system will be installed at Greenville Avenue and Ridgemont Drive.
New traffic signal poles, upgraded pedestrian push buttons, flashing yellow arrows, upgraded video detection system and a rewired intersection are in the plans at Main Street and Allen Heights as well as McDermott Drive and Watters Road; and new detection systems, additional left turns and pedestrian push buttons will be installed at Stacy Road and Watters Road.
To be eligible for the grant, TxDOT required the city to produce designs to bid the work. Kimley-Horn has submitted a proposal for $220,000 to perform the necessary work, a memo from the city of Allen said. The funding needed for this contract will utilize unprogrammed non-bond funds within the Capital Improvement Program set aside for street projects, the city said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
