An inmate was found unresponsive at the Collin County Detention Facility and has been pronounced dead, the Collin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
According to a statement from the department, officers at the facility were conducting 30-minute inmate observations when they discovered an unresponsive inmate lying in his bunk inside a single-person cell.
"The McKinney Fire Department responded and declared the inmate deceased," the office stated. "The Texas Rangers have been notified and are investigating this incident."
This story is developing.
