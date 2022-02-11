Collin County detention facility
File Photo

An inmate was found unresponsive at the Collin County Detention Facility and has been pronounced dead, the Collin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. 

According to a statement from the department, officers at the facility were conducting 30-minute inmate observations when they discovered an unresponsive inmate lying in his bunk inside a single-person cell.

"The McKinney Fire Department responded and declared the inmate deceased," the office stated. "The Texas Rangers have been notified and are investigating this incident."

This story is developing. 

