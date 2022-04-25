Minutes before his April 21 plea hearing was scheduled to begin, Gary Caplinger sat with his wife and attorney Todd Shapiro at a bench outside of a courtroom. The party walked into the courtroom at 1:31 p.m. as the bailiff opened the doors.
The plea hearing was sparsely attended, with only three witnesses, Caplinger's wife and this reporter sitting in the courtroom gallery. As the hearing started, Shapiro and prosecutor Shannon Miller advised Judge Angela Tucker of Collin County's 199th District Court that both parties reached a plea agreement.
Caplinger, who served as Allen's Mayor Pro Tem and a Realtor until his arrest and resignation in February 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography, both felonies of the third and second degrees respectively.
The court accepted this plea, and four witnesses - including Caplinger's wife, Christine Caplinger - were sworn in as the punishment phase of the trial began.
Christine was the only person on the witness list to not testify.
"Judge, we believe that at the end of this, the evidence will show that the defendant was in a position of trust and power," Miller said in her opening statement, "That he knew what he did was wrong; that he intentionally and egregiously violated the rights of children and exploited those children over and over and over again, and we're going to ask that you send him to prison."
In Shaprio's opening statement, he concurred with the state that his client "engaged in some illegal and dangerous behavior," but said that Caplinger took various steps in his life to rehabilitate himself, including undergoing counseling.
"We're going to ask the court, after considering all the evidence here today, to allow Gary to continue on that path and sentence him to probation in this case and not send him to the penitentiary," Shapiro said at the close of his opening statement.
The case proceeded when Miller examined the first witness, Detective Joe Adcock of the Flower Mound Police Department, who assisted the Department of Homeland Security in investigating this case.
Adcock testified that Caplinger sent child pornography photos through apps Kik and Snapchat, and that he interviewed Caplinger upon executing an April 2020 search warrant.
Caplinger, a former officer with the Murphy Police Department, waived his Miranda rights and voluntarily spoke with investigators, Adcock said while Shapiro later cross-examined him.
According to Adcock's testimony, Caplinger initially minimized his alleged crimes but admitted that he had a "sex addiction" and "porn addiction." While Caplinger did not expressly admit that the images he possessed were child pornography, Adcock said the defendant admitted to possessing the images and submitting them.
The arguments presented before the court hinged in part on testimony that Caplinger was calm over the duration of the interrogation. Shapiro asked questions that suggested that Caplinger was cooperative with the investigation and forthcoming.
A second witness, Lieutenant Juan Rios of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified that he was also present when the search warrant was executed.
After direct and cross-examination of Rios, and after a 15-minute recess, Shapiro called Caplinger's therapist, Liles Arnold, as a witness.
Arnold, a Plano-based counselor and a licensed sex offender treatment provider (LSOTP), testified that he has been Caplinger's therapist since April 2020, weeks after the search warrant was executed.
"He didn't come into my office crying," Arnold said when asked about Caplinger's demeanor. Arnold later described Caplinger as "matter of fact" and admitting to the alleged offenses.
During Shapiro's direct examination, Arnold also testified that Caplinger scored low on tests measuring likelihood of criminal recidivism and that he recommended weekly group therapy sessions as a means of treatment. Arnold then said that public scrutiny against Caplinger in his capacity as a former government official makes him unlikely to commit any further crimes.
Miller cross-examined Arnold immediately following Shapiro's direct examination, with questions being asked to suggest that Caplinger successfully hid his pornographic habits for years as he was given trust as a public official and local realtor.
Arnold's cross-examination was followed by closing arguments, during which Shapiro argued that imprisonment would not make his client any less likely to commit crimes upon release, whereas rehabilitation would. Miller countered in her closing argument that Caplinger's status as a public servant and history as a peace officer made the crimes even more egregious, and that his demeanor in the police interviews suggested that he had no remorse.
After closing arguments, the court sentenced Caplinger to five years in prison for each count and a 10-year probationary period to be served upon his release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, agree to forego contact with children and undergo counseling.
"The facts of this case (...) are very concerning," Tucker said during sentencing, adding that the evidence "shocks the conscience."
"I look at that, and I want to throw up in my mouth," she added.
Miller and Shapiro declined to comment following the verdict.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
