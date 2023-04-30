Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of April 30:
Learning about America's forgotten superstars
Listen to Harry Hall, author of "The Pedestriennes: America's Forgotten Superstars," offer his unique insights about the pedestriennes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Allen Public Library.
Learn about the small group of female professional endurance walkers who garnered national attention in late 1860s America.
In the late 1860s, an emerging sport briefly rose to prominence — professional endurance walking. While men dominated the sport, a small group of women generated their own excitement and garnered national attention. Learn about this obscure chapter in sports history, women's history, and American history.
Harry Hall, the author of "The Pedestriennes: America's Forgotten Superstars," will describe how social preconceptions about women's capabilities were challenged in those days. This attitude assisted the suffragist movement, laying the groundwork for women's participation in athletics and the revival of the Olympics. This book has been the recipient of three prestigious writing awards: the Mayborn, Independent Publisher, and Writer’s Digest.
Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. For online, cable channel, and streaming app options, view the Watch ACTV page or use the live streaming link provided in the sidebar.
City to hold health fair
Join the Allen Senior Recreation Center for this annual health and information fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5.
More than 40 vendors will be onsite to provide screenings, swag, prizes and useful information on a variety of health related topics. The event also includes several prize drawings.
Vendors scheduled to attend include healthcare organizations; professionals and home health services; hearing, eye and dental care; chiropractic care; financial services; senior adult living and residential communities; fitness and nutrition services and senior recreation programs.
Cinco De Mayo
Come out to the HUB at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 to celebrate Mexican independence.
The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Road, Allen, Texas 75013 at the Southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway (121) and Alma Drive.
NetSmartz with Allen Police Department
The Allen Police Department presents NetSmartz, a child safety program that educates families about preventing abduction and empowers kids to practice safer behaviors on and offline. The event, slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, is limited to 65. Tickets will be available at the Allen Public Library’s children’s desk 30 minutes before the program begins.
HUB movie night
Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. Thursday for a family movie night, where families will get to see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
The HUB is a family-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and more along with a variety of food and drink options.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.