The Allen City Council reappoint four incumbents in its final meeting of the year on Tuesday evening.
The council’s consent agenda consisted of two items which respectively concerned the reappointments of municipal court and alternate municipal court. The former will continue to be presided by Judge Cynthia “Cyndi” Gore, who has served the court since 2017, while the latter will be held by Judges Michelle Montemayor and Donald McDermitt. These terms will all last through Dec. 31, 2022.
Following the consent agenda, the council held a closed executive session to unanimously reelect mayor pro tem Councilman Gary Caplinger (Place 5), who has held the post since 2012.
Executive sessions are generally conducted away from public view on an as-needed basis for the purpose of consulting the city attorney for legal advice, but the Texas Open Meetings Act allows city councils to have them for “personnel matters.”
The Allen City Charter mandates that the mayor pro tem assume mayoral duties “during the absence or disability of the mayor” and that alternate judges preside over juvenile courts and assume primary judicial roles on weekends or in another judge’s absence.
