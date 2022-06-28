A federal judge ordered a jury trial for the El Paso shooting suspect, who resided in Allen at the time of the 2019 slaying, to take place on Jan. 8, 2024.
On Friday, United States District Judge David Guaderrama issued the order as prosecutors requested that trial begin in June 2023, and the defense counsel for suspect Patrick Crusius requested that it be moved to March 2025.
"The complexity of this case and seriousness of the allegations leave no doubt that Crusius's defense team bears a heavy burden," Guaderrama said in the court's written opinion. "The range and depth of sources needed for a proper defense is immense."
The court said that the severity of the alleged crimes and the prosecution's consideration in pursuing it as a capital case leaves Crusius's counsel in need of ample time to prepare their defense and investigate evidence that may be exculpatory for their client.
Conversely, the court said, "The victims' and the public's interests weigh on the other side of the scale," adding that criminal cases must be resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible.
The amount of time that will lapse between the date of trial and the date Crusius was indicted (July 9, 2020) will be 1,432 days. This comes as the court works to assemble a pool of more than 1,000 prospective jurors (a typical jury pool for district courts is 50-60 people) due to the case's impact on the surrounding community and its press coverage.
A representative for Assistant United States Attorney Greg McDonald hung up when reached via phone for comment. Cruisius's attorney, Joe Spencer, Jr., could not be immediately reached.
On Aug. 3, 2019, Crusius allegedly shot and killed 23 people at a Wal-Mart store in El Paso. Authorities believe he posted a manifesto on 8chan, an online message board commonly associated with white supremacist movements, approximately 20 minutes before the shooting. In the manifesto, the author said, “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”
The New York Times described the shooting as “the deadliest attack to target Latinos in modern American history.”
Crusius, an Allen resident and 2017 graduate from Plano Senior High School, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with capital murder in the wake of the incident.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
