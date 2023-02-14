CARROLLTON – When the Allen girls basketball team called a timeout with less than a minute remaining in overtime of Tuesday’s Class 6A bi-district playoff, the Lady Eagles trailed Coppell by just one point.
But prior to Allen calling the break in the action, Cowgirls senior forward Jules LaMendola was fouled and was awarded the one-and-one bonus after being fouled by Lady Eagles senior Raimi McCrary.
LaMendola provided some words of reassurance to Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy.
“When she came to the bench for the timeout, she looked me and said, ‘Don’t worry coach, I’ve got these,’” Murphy said.
After being held two field goals in the first half, LaMendola came alive in the second half and in overtime, making seven of eight free throws in the extra session to lift Coppell to a 41-38 victory against Allen at Creekview High School. She finished with 25 points, including 15 of 16 from the foul line.
All seven of Coppell's points in overtime came on free throws by LaMendola.
"I practice making free throws every day," LaMendola said.
Final, OT: Coppell 41, Allen 39Lady Eagles can't get off a good look, Cowgirls hang on to win and move to area.Coppell didn't make a field goal in OT, but got seven free throws from @juleslamendola. She finishes with 25 points. pic.twitter.com/pQN6Ijeyo0— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 14, 2023
LaMendola also made a key defensive play in the game’s final seconds. With Allen trailing by two points, senior point guard Alana Goosby dribbled up the court and passed to junior guard Skye Pepp. Pepp took two dribbles to her left but a double team greeted her. LaMendola and sophomore Londyn Harper trapped her behind the 3-point line. LaMendola jumped in the air, forcing Pepp to gather herself. Harper then took the ball away as the buzzer sounded.
Even when Coppell struggled at times on offense, Murphy lauded his team’s defensive play throughout the game. The Cowgirls held the Lady Eagles to four points in overtime.
“We fill out tank on the defensive end,” Murphy said. "We played some really good defense in overtime."
Although 16 turnovers and some uncharacteristic misses near the basket did in Allen, the Lady Eagles never gave up. Allen was looking for revenge after losing 63-39 to Coppell in bi-district last year.
Coppell appeared that it had iced the game after LaMendola made two free throws with 18.3 left to increase the Cowgirls’ advantage to 39-34, Allen freshman Simone Richmond answered with a four-point play. She made a 3-pointer from the left wing and was fouled. Richmond made the free throw to reduce Allen’s deficit to one point.
“We told them that it was going to come down to not making mistakes, making your free throws at the end,” said Stephanie Shaw, Allen head coach. “I thought Simone three and one was absolutely huge. It gave us another chance. We always talk about staying in the fight until the buzzer goes off, don’t worry about the score. A lot of teams would have folded. We got down by five and made it a one-point game. That’s all that you can ask for.”
A 3-pointer was how Allen extended Tuesday’s playoff rematch into overtime. After LaMendola was called for a traveling violation with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lady Eagles senior Alexis Cortez buried a straight-away 3-pointer just 17 seconds later to level the score at 34-34.
Cortez was held to five points, but it was her play on the defensive end that was most noticeable. The Air Force commit was given the defensive assignment of covering LaMendola. LaMendola, who averages 17.5 points per game, was held to two field goals in the first half. A free throw by Pepp with 3.6 left in the first half gave the Lady Eagles an 18-16 halftime lead.
“Alexis is the best defender that I’ve ever coached in my career,” Shaw said. “Her ability to guard somebody off the dribble, somebody that plays on the perimeter, somebody posts up is just phenomenal. She showed that tonight.”
LaMendola saluted Cortez’s defensive efforts, but the Coppell senior never got frustrated. She said that she needed to find other ways to impact the game. LaMendola finished with just five field goals Tuesday, but she found ways to get to the free-throw line. She went 15-of-16 at the charity stripe and came up with timely defensive rebounds.
“She’s a tough player,” LaMendola said of Cortez. “Alexis is going to Air Force for a reason. It was just mental. They’re going to have runs. We’re going to have runs. You’ve just got to stay with it. I knew that we would out-play them. We out-played them and we out-rebounded them. We did what we needed to do to win.”
Coppell also got a big offensive lift from junior Ella Spiller. Spiller made a jump shot off the glass while being fouled with 4:31 left in the third quarter and made the subsequent free throw, and then with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, buried a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 34-31 Cowgirls lead. She finished with 10 points.
“That’s what she does,” Murphy said. “We joke around about Ella doing Ella things. Whether it’s a charge. Whether it’s a loose ball or an offensive rebound or a shot at the buzzer, she finds momentum plays. She’s just a gamer.”
